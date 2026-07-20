Bwala Is An Unserious Individual – ADC Blasts Presidency Over ‘Terror Infiltration’ Claim

The National Publicity Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Bolaji Abdullahi, has reacted to claims of terrorist infiltration into Nigeria’s security architecture.

Naija News reports that the Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, had admitted to the infiltration during an interview on The Link Up Podcast hosted by EchoRoom.

He stated that the Federal Government had already introduced measures to address insider threats, but declined to disclose details for security reasons.

The Presidency’s warning came amid unverified reports circulating on social media alleging that a soldier serving as a weapons instructor with an Army battalion in Geidam, Yobe State, had gone missing for about two days before being sighted among Boko Haram fighters during an attack on the town.

According to these unverified accounts, the soldier’s commanding officer tracked his phone to Gashua, several hundred kilometres from his duty post, prompting troops in the area to search for him.

The reports further claim he was intercepted at a checkpoint while attempting to travel to Gombe in disguise, and that he detonated an explosive device while being transported back to Geidam, after allegedly overpowering an escort.

The claims, which also allege that information from the soldier led to the arrest of other military personnel suspected of links to the terror group, have not been independently verified.

Bwala, who confirmed his assertions late Saturday, was responding to a question about whether Nigeria’s military had been compromised by agents of terrorism.

He said the government believed that “they may have one or two agents in the army, anywhere else,” pointing to established precedent within both the Army and the Police as evidence that such breaches were not theoretical.

He stated, “Our police have always been arrested, and soldiers arrested involved in this kind of thing,” he said.

However, the Presidential aide argued that no security architecture in the world was entirely immune to infiltration.

Reacting to the development during an interview with Punch, Abdullahi questioned why the government had yet to prosecute anyone if it had credible evidence of terrorist infiltration.

“This is a serious allegation. But Bwala is an unserious individual. So, it is difficult to take seriously anything he says. But if there is any credence to the allegation, shouldn’t we be hearing of arrests and prosecution instead of allegations?

“Three years in power, the APC people still imagine themselves to be in opposition rather than a government with power and responsibility to run a government,” he said.