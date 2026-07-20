Belgium Part Ways With Rudi Garcia After World Cup Campaign

Belgium manager Rudi Garcia will leave his post after the Royal Belgian Football Association opted not to extend his contract.

Rudi Garcia, 62, guided the Red Devils to the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they suffered a 2-1 defeat to eventual champions Spain. His current deal expires at the end of July.

Garcia took charge in January 2025 following the departure of Domenico Tedesco and spent 18 months in charge of the national team.

Royal Belgian FA sports director Vincent Mannaert praised Garcia’s contribution during a difficult period for Belgian football.

“Rudi Garcia has unquestionably played a key role in restoring the Belgian Red Devils,” said Mannaert.

“He was appointed national coach in a challenging sporting and financial context.

“Thanks in particular to his commitment and experience, team cohesion was restored and a strong result was achieved at the most recent World Cup.

“On behalf of the federation, I would like to warmly thank Rudi and his assistants for the past 18 months.

“Together with my team, I am currently preparing for a new cycle, including the appointment of a new national coach.”

Belgium struggled for consistency in the group stage, managing just one win from three matches. They recovered impressively in the knockout rounds, producing a dramatic late fightback to beat Senegal 3-2 in the round of 32.

Garcia’s side then produced one of their best displays of the tournament with a commanding 4-1 win over co-hosts the United States. That match was overshadowed by FIFA’s decision to suspend the suspension of US forward Folarin Balogun, a move Garcia described at the time as an April Fools’ Day joke.

The former Roma, Lyon and Napoli boss now departs after another short managerial spell. He has not remained in a coaching role for longer than two years since leaving Marseille in 2019.