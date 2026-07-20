Atiku, Peter Obi Cannot Mobilise Enough Support To Defeat Tinubu – Ganduje

The immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has stated that the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his counterpart in the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, do not have what it takes to unseat President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Ganduje stated this at a public event in Kano where he assessed the strength of opposition parties ahead of the 2027 presidential poll.

He asserted that Obi and Atiku do not have the grassroots structure and regional appeal required to “penetrate the North”

“The North is strategic in every presidential election in Nigeria. With due respect to our friends in the opposition, neither Peter Obi nor Atiku Abubakar can mobilise enough support in this region to defeat President Tinubu in 2027,” he said.

The former APC chairman also raised concerns over the growing number of political parties in the country, calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to raise the bar for party registration.

He argued that only political parties with functional structures, clear ideologies and broad national reach should be recognised by the electoral body.

Ganduje’s comments come amid ongoing realignments within opposition ranks as political actors begin early consultations ahead of the 2027 general election.