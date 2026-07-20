Argentina Match Unwanted World Cup Record As AFA President Salutes Messi After Spain Defeat

Argentina Football Association (AFA) President Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia has praised Lionel Messi and the Albiceleste despite their 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, insisting the team gave everything for the nation.

Naija News reports that Spain claimed their second World Cup title in New Jersey after substitute Ferran Torres scored the winner in the 106th minute, ending Argentina’s reign as world champions and denying Messi a successful title defence.

In the aftermath of the defeat, Tapia took to 𝕏 to thank the players, coaching staff and backroom team for their efforts throughout the tournament.

“Standing tall, Argentina, with your head held high. Thank you for giving everything from start to finish, for representing an entire country with heart, and for allowing us to dream again,” he said.

“Proud of this squad, of the coaching staff, of the collaborators, and of all the people.”

The defeat also saw Argentina equal an unwanted World Cup record. According to Opta, the South Americans have now finished runners-up at the tournament four times, matching Germany for the most final defeats in the competition’s history.

Argentina previously lost the finals in 1930, 1990 and 2014, while Germany finished second in 1966, 1982, 1986 and 2002.

There was more frustration for Lionel Scaloni’s side as they became the first team ever to fail to register a single shot during the 90 minutes of a FIFA World Cup final.

Torres also etched his name into World Cup history. The Barcelona forward became only the second substitute to score the winning goal in a World Cup final, following Germany’s Mario Götze, who also netted against Argentina in the 2014 final.

Spain’s triumph extended another remarkable record. Luis de la Fuente’s men are now unbeaten in 38 consecutive matches across all competitions, comprising 29 wins and nine draws.

The run surpasses Italy’s previous European record of 37 matches unbeaten between 2018 and 2021, making Spain the outright owners of the longest unbeaten streak by any European or South American men’s national team.