2027: Atiku, Obi, Others Pose No Threat To President Tinubu – Morka

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, has insisted that no presidential candidate from any other party would be able to defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

According to Morka, the insinuations from certain quarters that the array of presidential candidates from the southern region would cause splinter votes for President Tinubu in the election are unfounded.

Speaking in an interview with Tribune, Morka insisted that Tinubu has a proven track record that no other candidate contesting the 2027 election can match.

Naija News reports that the APC spokesperson insisted that none of the presidential aspirants contesting the 2027 election has been able to articulate the kind of policy President Tinubu is implementing in Nigeria.

He said, “How can you dissipate what you don’t have any foothold to challenge? I wish them a lot of luck if that’s their game plan. You know, I can only just wish them luck. But I know that luck will not manifest because elections are not about luck. It’s about record. It’s about achievement. It’s about capacity. It’s about the assessment of the electorate regarding your ability to govern and to deliver.

“None of the people pose a threat to president Tinubu or the APC in the upcoming election. Because, like I said, you can’t bring emptiness to challenge solid record. You can’t bring empty words to challenge a president who is laying down unprecedented achievements for the growth and development of this country.

“Who among these presidential aspirants, including Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Seyi Makinde or Donald Duke, has managed to articulate any kind of vision for the development of this country or to articulate any policy framework that can even begin to mimic, let alone challenge the massive undertaking of this President under the Renewed Hope agenda?

How Not To Win Election

In a direct statement to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Peter Obi, Morka said the former Anambra State Governor has not been able to convince anyone of his plans or that he would do better than President Tinubu.

“Peter Obi granted an interview recently where he was asked about electricity, and his only answer was, trust me. Trust me is not a statement of vision. Trust me is not a political manifesto. Trust me is not a programme of even any kind of programme of aspiration. Trust me, does not cut it. So if all Peter Obi could offer Nigerians is to tell Nigerians, trust me, because I’m Peter Obi, I will do better than this President!,” he said.

The APC spokesperson said the APC has constantly demonstrated its ability to win elections because it enjoys the support of Nigerians.

“Every election that has been conducted in this country, whether they are off-cycle elections, whether they are by elections conducted in this country, everywhere in this country, the APC has won decisively. That’s not an accident. That is referendum by Nigerians that they do not see an alternative to the APC in these elections. And so these individuals stay online, have their mob simply attack and just condemn everything the government is doing,” Morka submitted.