2026 World Cup: Spain Pockets $51Million As FIFA Pays Out Record $871m [See Breakdown]

The 2026 FIFA World Cup became the richest edition in the history of the tournament after the world football governing body distributed a record prize fund of $871 million (about £662 million) among the 48 participating nations.

Naija News reports that the expanded tournament, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, ran from June 11 to July 19, 2026. It featured 48 teams and a record 104 matches over 39 days.

Spain emerged champions after defeating defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time in Sunday’s final to win their second FIFA World Cup title.

A day earlier, England defeated France 6-4 in a thrilling third-place playoff to claim the bronze medal.

FIFA had initially announced a total prize pool of $727 million in December 2025, representing a 50 per cent increase from the amount distributed at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

However, the governing body later approved an increase in April 2026 by raising the base participation payment and preparation funding, bringing the total prize fund to a record $871 million.

The money was shared through two categories: performance-based rewards and guaranteed financial support for all participating countries.

How Much Each Team Earned

Teams received higher financial rewards depending on how far they progressed in the competition.

The winners, Spain, received $51 million (£38 million)

Runners-up Argentina earned $34 million (£25 million)

earned $34 million (£25 million) Third-placed England took home $30 million (£22 million) after defeating France in the bronze medal match

France received $28 million (£20 million) for finishing fourth

Teams eliminated in the quarter-finals each earned $20 million (£14 million).

Countries knocked out in the Round of 16 received $16 million (£11 million) each, while those who finished between 17th and 32nd place collected $12 million (£8 million).

Teams that ended the tournament between 33rd and 48th place earned $10 million (£7 million).

Overall, FIFA allocated $703 million of the total prize fund based on sporting performance.

Naija News understands that aside from prize money based on results, FIFA distributed another $168 million equally among all 48 participating countries to help offset the cost of competing at the tournament.

Each nation received a $2.5 million preparation grant to cover expenses such as training camps and travel before the competition.

FIFA also provided additional financial contributions to support delegation costs, logistics, administration and ticketing.

As a result, every country that qualified for the 2026 World Cup was guaranteed at least $12.5 million, regardless of how it performed on the pitch.

According to FIFA, the financial support was designed to reduce disparities among participating nations and ensure all teams had adequate resources to prepare for the tournament.

The 2026 edition was the first FIFA World Cup to feature 48 teams, making it the biggest tournament in the competition’s history.

A total of 104 matches were played across venues in the United States, Canada and Mexico during the 39-day competition.

The Round of 16 featured Morocco, France, Norway, England, Spain, Belgium, Argentina and Switzerland, who progressed to the quarter-finals after defeating Canada, Paraguay, Brazil, Mexico, Portugal, the United States, Egypt and Colombia, respectively.

The tournament ended with Spain lifting the trophy for the second time after edging Argentina 1-0 after extra time, while England completed the podium with victory over France in the third-place playoff.