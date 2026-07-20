2026 FIFA World Cup Award Winners: Mbappe, Rodri, Simón, Others

Kylian Mbappe retained the Golden Boot as the standout individual award winners from the 2026 FIFA World Cup were confirmed following Spain’s 1-0 extra-time win over Argentina in Sunday’s final.

The France captain finished as the tournament’s leading scorer with 10 goals in eight matches, ending two goals clear of Argentina captain Lionel Messi.

Mbappe started every game for France and successfully defended the Golden Boot he won at the previous World Cup, where he scored eight goals in seven appearances. The 27-year-old also extended his record as the competition’s all-time leading scorer with 22 World Cup goals.

Spain midfielder Rodri was named the tournament’s best player after playing a central role in his country’s title-winning campaign.

The 30-year-old started all eight of Spain’s matches and marshalled the midfield as Luis de la Fuente’s side conceded just one goal throughout the tournament.

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón won the Golden Glove after keeping seven clean sheets. The only goal Spain conceded came against Belgium, demonstrating the defensive solidity that carried them to a second World Cup crown.

Spain defender Pau Cubarsí was recognised as the Best Young Player following an impressive breakthrough tournament.

Ferran Torres, who came off the bench in the second half of the final, was named Player of the Match after scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute to settle the clash against Argentina.

The Netherlands received the FIFA Fair Play Award after an impressive campaign that saw them finish unbeaten in the group stage with two wins and a draw before their journey ended with a Round of 16 defeat to Morocco. They received just three yellow cards throughout their time at the tournament.

Spain’s World Cup triumph also saw head coach Luis de la Fuente make history. At 65, De la Fuente became the oldest coach to win the FIFA World Cup, surpassing the previous record set by Vicente del Bosque, who guided Spain to the 2010 title at the age of 59. He is also the first manager aged over 60 to lift football’s biggest prize.

The youngest World Cup-winning coach remains Uruguay’s Alberto Suppici, who led his country to the inaugural title in 1930 at the age of 31.

2026 FIFA World Cup individual award winners:

Golden Ball (Best Player): Rodri (Spain)

Golden Boot (Top Scorer): Kylian Mbappe (France, 10 goals)

Golden Glove (Best Goalkeeper): Unai Simón (Spain, seven clean sheets)

Best Young Player: Pau Cubarsí (Spain)

Player of the Match, Final: Ferran Torres (Spain)

FIFA Fair Play Award: Netherlands