Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 19th July, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 19th July, 2026.

The presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has said the 2027 general election will be a contest between Nigerians and the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Obi also restated his claim that he won the 2023 presidential election but was denied victory through electoral manipulation.

The former Anambra State governor made the remarks in a video circulating online, where he argued that the country’s major challenge was the absence of effective leadership.

Obi maintained that the outcome of the last presidential election did not reflect Nigerians’ choice.

“You know that I won that election and it was rigged, but that is not a problem,” he said.

He added that the next election would give Nigerians another opportunity to determine the direction of the country.

“It’s my belief that the next election is between Nigerians and the government in office because the public has had enough and they are determined that things have to change,” Obi said.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu the winner of the 2023 presidential election, while Obi’s legal challenge against the result was unsuccessful.

The NDC candidate argued that sacrifices made by Nigerians had failed to produce the expected improvement in their living conditions.

Obi expressed confidence that voters had drawn lessons from previous elections and would find a way to make their choices count in 2027.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Daniel Bwala, has outlined a series of measures being implemented by the Federal Government to tackle insurgency, banditry and kidnapping across the country.

Speaking during a panel discussion on The Link Up Podcast, hosted by echoRoom and published on Friday, Bwala said the Tinubu administration is expanding security personnel, deploying technology and strengthening international partnerships to improve national security.

According to him, the government recognises that the current number of security operatives is inadequate to effectively police Nigeria’s vast population and territorial size.

Bwala said one of the administration’s immediate priorities is the recruitment and retraining of more security personnel to strengthen the country’s response to insecurity.

He said the Federal Government was also working with paramilitary organisations while granting licences to selected private security firms to provide additional security support.

According to him, efforts are also underway to strengthen community-based policing, allowing residents to play more active roles in intelligence gathering.

Bwala argued that insecurity in Nigeria often intensifies in the period leading up to elections because criminal elements are allegedly recruited and armed by political interests.

He urged Nigerians to assess the government’s security performance after the election cycle.

“Please do your judgment by after election, because they also consider this as part of the election, because more people will need market, recruit them or arm them,” he said.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has asked President Bola Tinubu to either abandon what it described as his “neoliberal economic policies” or resign.

The opposition party said Nigerians can no longer continue under the current economic situation.

The ADC made its position known in a statement issued on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi.

The opposition party said it was worried by recent reports showing that more Nigerians are falling into poverty and hunger, adding that the country’s economic policies had failed to improve the lives of ordinary citizens.

The ADC said it was deeply concerned by a recent World Bank report, which showed that 139 million Nigerians now live below the poverty line.

Naija News reports that the party also referred to a report by the World Food Programme, which it said revealed that 17 million Nigerians are facing severe hunger.

According to the statement, the reports show that many Nigerians are struggling to survive despite the government’s claims of economic progress.

The ADC said the reports were clear evidence that the Tinubu administration’s economic policies had failed and could have even worse consequences if the President remains in office beyond 2027.

The party added that the current hardship was the result of policies that placed greater importance on economic figures than on the welfare of Nigerians.

According to the ADC, “This catastrophic situation is the inevitable consequence of economic policies that have favoured money over people and statistics over survival.”

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has paid a condolence visit to the presidential running mate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rotimi Amaechi, following the death of his mother, Mary Oduah Amaechi.

Obi visited the former Minister of Transportation and his wife, Dame Judith Amaechi, in a gesture of sympathy over the family’s bereavement.

The visit comes days after the death of Amaechi’s mother, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 89.

Although details of the meeting were not disclosed, Obi’s visit was widely seen as an expression of solidarity with the Amaechi family during their period of mourning.

The condolence visit also underscored a rare show of unity across political lines despite the parties’ differing political affiliations.

Former Vice President and African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has accused the administration of President Bola Tinubu of fiscal recklessness, alleging that the discovery of more than ₦210 billion in duplicated and overlapping allocations in the 2026 Federal Budget exposes deep flaws in the government’s management of public finances.

Atiku made the allegation in a statement issued on Saturday by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, and sent to Naija News.

The former vice president said the alleged budget irregularities, coupled with what he described as Nigeria’s poor performance on global prosperity indicators, had stripped away what he called the propaganda surrounding the administration’s economic reforms.

According to Atiku, the country’s economic challenges stem from poor leadership rather than a lack of resources.

He argued that a government asking citizens to make sacrifices must first demonstrate prudence and accountability in the management of public resources.

The Department of State Services (DSS) is set to challenge two recent court judgments that imposed prison terms on three men convicted in separate terrorism-related cases, insisting that the punishments do not reflect the gravity of their offences.

Security sources said the Service had resolved to appeal the decisions of the Federal High Court in Kano and a Katsina State High Court, arguing that the sentences were inadequate considering the nature of the crimes and the weapons allegedly recovered from the convicts.

The Federal High Court in Kano sentenced Jamilu Ibrahim to 32 years’ imprisonment and Rayya Haruna to 10 years’ imprisonment after they were convicted in separate terrorism-related cases.

Similarly, a Katsina State High Court sentenced the 80-year-old village head of Salihawa in Safana Local Government Area, Audu Adamu Tubali, to 10 years in prison.

According to security sources, the DSS considers the penalties too lenient and intends to challenge them at the appellate court.

The Service said the three convicts were arrested during separate operations that led to the recovery of large caches of arms and ammunition allegedly meant for terrorist and bandit groups.

According to the DSS, Ibrahim was arrested while allegedly transporting weapons to a suspected bandit leader identified as Karami, who is said to operate in Katsina State.

Businessman and social commentator, Isaac Fayose, has described the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, as Nigeria’s “incoming president” following the latter’s visit to his residence on Saturday.

Naija News reports that the meeting came days after Fayose publicly accused the former Anambra State governor of ingratitude and threatened to withdraw his support.

Fayose shared a video of the visit on his Instagram page, where he reaffirmed his loyalty to Obi and the political movement associated with him.

Welcoming Obi into his home, Fayose said the visit was significant and offered prayers for the former governor’s presidential ambition.

“It’s not every day the President comes to your house. Our incoming president. So shall it be, in Jesus’ name,” he said.

Fayose also addressed those who had criticised him following his recent comments against Obi, insisting that he remained committed to the former governor’s political cause.

“For you others abusing me, you can see now, I am 100 per cent Obidient. So you better be Obidient. We are together, and we are winning,” he added.

Responding, Obi said many of those attacking Fayose online might not be genuine supporters of his movement.

According to him, some political actors recruit people to attack perceived opponents and portray the criticism as coming from his supporters.

England produced a devastating attacking display to defeat France 6-4 in a thrilling third-place playoff at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday night in Miami, securing the tournament’s bronze medal.

Naija News reports that the Three Lions stormed into a four-goal first-half lead, with Declan Rice opening the scoring before Ezri Konsa doubled the advantage.

Bukayo Saka then struck twice to send England into the break with a commanding 4-0 cushion.

France mounted a spirited second-half fightback as Kylian Mbappé scored twice and Bradley Barcola also found the net to reduce the deficit.

Saka completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot to restore England’s breathing space before Jude Bellingham added a late sixth goal.

France grabbed another consolation through Ousmane Dembele, but it was not enough to prevent England from sealing an entertaining 6-4 victory.

The result ensured Thomas Tuchel’s men ended their World Cup campaign on a high by finishing third, while France settled for fourth place after an eventful encounter.

Goalscorers in the thrilling third-place play-off:

England: Declan Rice, Ezri Konsa, Bukayo Saka (3), Jude Bellingham.

France: Kylian Mbappé (2), Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembélé.

Mbappé grabbing a brace also earned the France captain a place in the history books, as it took his World Cup tally to 22 goals in 22 appearances, moving him ahead of Lionel Messi’s 21 goals in 33 matches to become the tournament’s all-time leading scorer.

With the third-place playoff now concluded, attention has shifted to the final match of the tournament.

The curtain will come down on the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday when Spain takes on Argentina in the championship match, with both sides aiming to lift football’s biggest prize for the first time in the expanded 48-team tournament.

The wife of Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, Nana, has told her daughter, Temi and her husband, Oluwatosin Ajibade, also known as Mr Eazi, that having 11 children will not be a bad thing because the couple will have the capacity to cater for them at the rate they are progressing.

Naija News reports that Nana made this known during a joint podcast with Temi and Mr Eazi.

Nana had asked Temi about some of the challenges she is facing in her first pregnancy, but the Nollywood actress said her pregnancy has been beautiful, and she might have up to seven children because of how smooth her journey has been.

In response, Mr Eazi urged her to increase the number of children to eleven, which Nana Otedola supported.

Temi said, “The most challenging part of being pregnant for me is dealing with emotions and hormones. But apart from that, it has been beautiful. Maybe I would have six or seven children.”

Mr Eazi appealed, “Just make it eleven; a football team.”

Nana added, “Well, the way you guys are going, I am sure having eleven children won’t be a bad thing because I know you will have a farmhouse somewhere.”

She, however, revealed that she was surprised to learn that Temi and Mr Eazi were expecting their first child after their wedding.

According to Nana, she initially expected the couple to spend a few years enjoying married life before starting a family.

Nigerian disc jockey cum show promoter, DJ Timmy, has called out singer Timi Dakolo for allegedly owing him money.

Naija News reports that Timmy, in a post via his Instagram page on Friday, issued an ultimatum to Dakolo regarding the debt.

According to Timmy, Wednesday marked exactly one month since Timi Dakolo begged him to archive his list, and he has yet to pay them back.

Timmy further threatened that if by Monday 20th, the money has not been paid, the singer should get ready to explain his s3xcapades to his wife and all his little adventures in Lagos.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.