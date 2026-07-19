Three Governors Told Me Not To Come To Their State – Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has claimed that three state governors recently prevented him from visiting their states.

Naija News reports that the NDC flag bearer made the allegation while answering questions concerning an alleged threat to his life during an interview with The Sun, but failed to name the states.

He lamented that his freedom of movement is being violated by some state governors over his political ambition.

The NDC flag bearer questioned why anyone would stop him from visiting a state.

He said, “I have tried to go to about three states, but the governors would say that I shouldn’t come.

“The question is: don’t we have freedom of movement in Nigeria? Why would anybody tell me not to come to a state?

“I have been told that if I come, my life is in danger. What else do you want me to say? What I am saying is there for everybody to see”.

Naija News recalls that Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, in 2025, warned the former governor of Anambra State against coming to the state without security clearance.

Obi also raised an alarm in a recent podcast, alleging that every move he makes is being frustrated by those in authority.