‘Terrorists Released Us’ – Atiku’s Aide Reacts As Oyo Teacher Contradicts FG’s Rescue Narrative

The Media Adviser to the 2027 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe, has supported the demand of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, for an independent United Nations investigation into the abduction of pupils and teachers in the Orire Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News reports that Ibe’s reaction followed the school counsellor, Olatunde Olutuye Zaccheaus, who gave a contradictory account of the Federal Government’s statement on the rescue.

Speaking during an emotional telephone interview on Nigeria Info’s Morning Crossfire programme on Friday, alongside his wife, Olatunde claimed that the kidnappers released the victims before security personnel later escorted them home.

Olatunde said the captives were kept blindfolded throughout their ordeal and had no idea where they were being held.

Part of his statement read, “When they released us, everybody had gone. They said I could not carry the handcuff home because the key had broken. One of them suggested they should cut off my hand, but another said no. They later used a small rope to remove the handcuff.”

In a post via his 𝕏 handle, Ibe asserted that Olatunde’s revelation brings to the fore the issue of state-sponsored payment of ransom to terrorists and bandits, and conspiracy theories that some of the so-called abductions are state-sponsored.

Atiku’s aide also questioned if the revelation explains why Governor Makinde demanded a United Nations independent investigation of the issue.

He wrote, “On the 10th of July, the Presidency in a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga announced the rescue (and not release) of the 44 Oriire school children and teachers by our security forces after 56 days in captivity.

“But speaking on Info FM one of the freed teachers, Mr. Olatunde Zacchaeus claims that they were indeed released by the terrorists. Teacher Olatunde Zacchaeus’s claims is in stark contradiction to what the Tinubu-led APC administration told the nation. Is it that Zacchaeus, as a teacher, does not know the difference between to release and rescue, or is he an “agent” of the opposition, or what?

“This revelation on live radio brings to the fore the issue of state-sponsored payment of ransom to terrorists and bandits, and conspiracy theories that some of the so-called abductions are state-sponsored. Does this revelation now explain why Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State demanded for a United Nations independent investigation of the issue?

“I agree 💯% with Makinde, there’s a compelling need for an independent investigation of an international dimension to establish what happened in Oriire, Oyo State, Mussa village in Askari/Uba local government of Borno and in other places where abductions has become the rule and not the exception.”