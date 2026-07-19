VP Shettima Arrives Sierra Leone For ECOWAS Summit

The Vice President of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima, has arrived in Sierra Leone for the 69th Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) summit.

Shettima is billed to represent President Bola Tinubu at the 69th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The summit, scheduled for Saturday at the Julius Maada Bio International Conference Centre in Freetown, will bring together heads of state and government, ministers, senior government officials and regional institutions to deliberate on issues affecting the West African sub-region.

A statement issued on Sunday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications (Office of the Vice President), Stanley Nkwocha, said Shettima would join political and business leaders from across West Africa and beyond at the high-level meeting.

According to the statement, discussions at the summit will focus on strengthening regional cooperation and advancing collective responses to common challenges facing member states.

The Presidency said the leaders are expected to consider major policy decisions and adopt strategic resolutions aimed at reinforcing peace, democracy, economic growth and regional integration within the ECOWAS bloc.

The meeting forms part of the organisation’s statutory mid-year engagements, during which member states assess progress made in implementing regional priorities.

These priorities include security, democratic governance, trade, infrastructure development, economic integration and sustainable development.

The summit is taking place at a time when West African countries continue to confront terrorism, political transitions and economic pressures, while intensifying efforts to strengthen regional cooperation and integration.

As earlier reported by Naija News, the Presidency said Vice President Shettima would return to Abuja at the conclusion of the summit.