Senator Hanga Demands Prison, Mental Check For Accusers Over Kwankwaso Betrayal Claims

Senator representing Kano Central Senatorial District, Rufai Hanga, has said that choosing a different political path should not be seen as a betrayal of the former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Naija News reports that Hanga made this known during an interview on Freedom Radio after separate meetings with Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf and All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, which have fuelled reports of his preparation to leave the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Hanga said he remained loyal to Kwankwaso after Governor Yusuf left the movement.

He said, “Now, if I leave Kwankwaso, nobody can say I betrayed anybody. If anyone says I betrayed someone, I will recommend that person be sent to Goron Dutse Prison or Dawanau Psychiatric Hospital.”

Speaking further, Hanga said the NDC 2027 presidential ticket of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso stands little chance of winning the forthcoming election, stressing that the duo lacks sufficient national support.

He said, “In the North, Obi has Kwankwaso as running mate, and Kwankwaso is only popular in Kano. Even now, his popularity is 50/50 because previously, while we were in the ADC, we had people in Katsina, Jigawa and Kaduna, but those people refused to join us in the NDC and remained in the ADC.”

He also claimed that Peter Obi’s political strength is largely limited to Anambra State and parts of southern Nigeria, adding that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, would have a better chance of defeating President Bola Tinubu in the North West and North East because of growing public dissatisfaction over insecurity and economic hardship.