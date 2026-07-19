‘Imagine Lies From Someone Who Wants To Govern Nigeria’ – Presidency Blasts Peter Obi

The Presidency has accused the 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, of using repeated claims about threats to his life as part of a political strategy.

Naija News reports that the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Public Communications, Daniel Bwala, made the allegation while reacting to Peter Obi’s recent remarks in Berlin, Germany, that there had been an attempt on his life during a planned visit to Benue State in April 2025.

Dismissing the claims in a post on his verified 𝕏 handle on Saturday, Bwala said Peter Obi’s desperation is palpable.

Bwala equally referred to the recent controversy surrounding Peter Obi’s claims of intimidation by Nigerian airport officials.

According to him, the former Anambra State governor had wrongly accused the airport authorities of threatening his life when he violated airport traffic regulations.

Accusing Peter Obi of a repeated pattern of lies, Bwala suggests that his latest allegation about his safety was intended to mobilise members of the Obidient Movement against political opponents.

He wrote, “The desperation of peter Obi @PeterObi is palpable. He recently travelled to Europe and was quoted to have alleged that the Governor of Benue wanted to kill him. Imagine lies from someone who said he wants to govern a country like Nigeria.

“The other day, he falsely accused airport officials of threatening his life when, in fact, he violated airport Traffic rules.

“Lately his new found allegation on life may appear to be his strategy to use his Obidient movement to threaten people’s life like they have been doing on us.”