Politicians Not Leaving APC Because Of Persecution – Bago

The governor of Niger State, Umaru Mohammed Bago, has dismissed claims that members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are defecting because of persecution.

Bago argued that those leaving the party are doing so for personal reasons.

Naija News reports that he stated this while addressing journalists after a stakeholders’ meeting attended by APC members from the state’s 25 local government areas at the Hauwa Wali Multipurpose Hall, Government House, Minna.

“There is no persecution in Niger State. Nobody is persecuting anybody. When people leave the party, it is not because they are being persecuted; it is because they have decided to leave for their own personal and individual reasons. What everyone is talking about are egotistical issues that concern themselves,” the governor said.

He maintained that the APC remained united in the state, contrary to opposition claims, adding that efforts to reconcile aggrieved members were ongoing and would continue down to the grassroots.

“Primary elections usually come with post-primary disagreements, and that is why I have consistently emphasised reconciliation. I can confidently say that many people are returning to the party, which is evident from the impressive turnout at today’s meeting.

“Our party remains intact, and members are becoming more energised. We expect more people who left to return. We will continue community engagement and consultations with stakeholders so that by 2027, there will be no opposition in Niger State,” he said.

Bago urged party members to mobilise support across their constituencies and communities ahead of the 2027 general election, stressing that every APC member had a responsibility to campaign not only for themselves but also for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.