Real Reason Peter Obi Visited Amaechi, Fayose

The 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has confirmed that he visited former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, on Saturday to commiserate with him over his mother’s death.

Obi, in a post via his 𝕏 Account, said the visit was a condolence visit and prayed that God would comfort the family and all those who mourn the deceased.

“Today, I paid a condolence visit to my dear brother, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, following the passing of his beloved mother. I prayed that Almighty God grants her eternal rest and comforts him, his family, and all who mourn her,” Obi wrote.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Anambra State also confirmed that he visited the family of the late clergyman, Reverend Dr William Okoye, to sympathise with them over the death of the Okoye, whom he described as a brother.

“I also visited the family of my departed elder brother, the highly revered Reverend Dr William Okoye, whose passing is a great loss to our nation and to humanity. Rev. Okoye lived a life of faith, sacrifice, and unwavering service to God and humanity. His legacy will continue to inspire generations,” he wrote.

Obi added that he also visited Isaac Fayose to console him over the recent loss of a loved one. He stressed that as human beings, it is important to stand with one another in moments of grief.

“Thereafter, I paid a visit to a dear brother, Mr Isaac Fayose, who was also recently bereaved, to express my heartfelt sympathies and solidarity.

“In moments of grief, standing with one another is one of the greatest expressions of our shared humanity. I pray that Almighty God grants the departed eternal rest and comforts every family in mourning,” Obi concluded.