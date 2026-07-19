Peter Obi Is An Exceptional Man With Integrity – Kwankwaso

Former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has described the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, as an exceptional human being with personal integrity.

Kwankwaso, in a statement on Sunday to mark Peter Obi’s 65th birthday, added that Obi’s humility is worthy of emulation.

He praised the NDC presidential candidate as a principled man who’s dedicated to the progress of Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Kwankwaso also wished the former Governor of Anambra State good health and continued strength for impact.

“On this auspicious day, I extend my warmest felicitations to my brother, His Excellency Peter Obi, on the occasion of his 65th birthday.

“Throughout his remarkable life of service and leadership, Mr. Obi has consistently distinguished himself as a man of exceptional enterprise, deep conviction, and personal integrity. His humility and modesty remain exemplary in a world that often celebrates excess.

“As our candidate on the presidential ticket of the NDC, he has been an outstanding ally and a principled voice whose dedication continues to inspire millions of Nigerians across the country.

“I wish him robust health, continued strength, and greater impact as he presses on in his unwavering commitment to the progress and good of our nation.

“Happy 65th Birthday, my dear brother, Peter Obi,” Kwankwaso wrote in a personally signed statement on 𝕏.