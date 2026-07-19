NDLEA Seizes 1.5 Million Tramadol Pills Smuggled From Togo

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), in another major blow to drug trafficking syndicates, intercepted more than 1.5 million pills of Tramadol concealed in two trucks that entered Nigeria through the Benin Republic border.

Naija News reports that a statement released by the Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, via 𝕏 on Sunday, disclosed that the latest seizure comes barely a week after NDLEA officers in Lagos intercepted a truck carrying 558,900 pills of tramadol 250mg hidden in a specially constructed false-bottom compartment made of thick iron sheets.

According to Babafemi, the NDLEA operatives, acting on credible intelligence, led to the interception of two additional trucks using the same concealment method and route from Togo through the Benin Republic into Nigeria.

The statement read, “In yet another deadly blow to the backbone of tramadol cartels in Nigeria coming barely a week after #ndlea_nigeria officers in Lagos intercepted a truck loaded with 558,900 pills of tramadol 250mg buried in false bottom compartment constructed with thick iron sheets on the belly of the truck that came from Togo through Benin Republic into Lagos.

“NDLEA operatives acting on intelligence have again intercepted two more of such trucks with the same mode of concealment coming through same route but this time with three times the number of pills seized from the first truck, that’s over 1.5 million pills meant for delivery to the North.

“That’s massive supplies to bandits and other criminal gangs blocked midway. Now that their channels through the ports have been blocked, they are again meeting their Waterloo at their escape land border routes. This is no doubt a massive win for our youths being targeted, public health, security and Nigeria 🇳🇬 as a whole.”