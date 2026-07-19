NBA Presidential Election: Badejo-Okusanya Extends Lead

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya, strengthened her lead in the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) presidential election on Saturday, moving closer to becoming the first elected female president of the association.

Naija News reports that Badejo-Okusanya is contesting to succeed the incumbent NBA President, Afam Osigwe, SAN.

Figures monitored on the Electoral Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association (ECNBA) election portal as of 9:00 p.m. showed that she had secured 10,554 votes, representing 46.16 per cent of the ballots counted.

Her closest challenger, Lateef Akangbe, SAN, polled 7,020 votes, while Aare Olumuyiwa Akinboro, SAN, garnered 5,289 votes, representing 23.13 per cent.

The latest tally showed that 22,863 votes had been counted, with Badejo-Okusanya establishing a lead of more than 3,500 votes over Akangbe.

The figures marked a significant increase in her advantage compared with the early results released earlier in the day.

As of 11:33 a.m., Badejo-Okusanya had polled 4,860 votes, representing 41.77 per cent of the votes counted at the time.

Akangbe followed with 3,851 votes, or 33.10 per cent, while Akinboro had 2,924 votes, representing 25.13 per cent.

The updated results indicated that Badejo-Okusanya had continued to gain ground as more ballots were counted.

The NBA, founded in 1933, is the umbrella body for legal practitioners in Nigeria and has, for decades, been led exclusively by male presidents.

A victory for Badejo-Okusanya would therefore mark a major milestone in the association’s history, making her its first elected female president.

The final result had yet to be officially declared as of the time of filing this report.