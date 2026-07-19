NBA Elects 33rd President (See Final Results)

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya, has emerged as the 33rd President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

Naija News understands that she polled 12,317 votes, representing 47.18 per cent of the total votes cast.

She defeated her closest rivals, Lateef Akangbe (SAN), who secured 7,934 votes, and Olumuyiwa Akinboro (SAN), who polled 5,855 votes.

Other elected national officers include Oghenero Okoro, who emerged as First Vice President with 11,024 votes; Afam Okeke, elected General Secretary with 8,478 votes; Aghogho Gladys, who won the position of Assistant General Secretary with 14,312 votes; and Chinelo Audrey Ofoegbunam, elected Welfare Secretary with 14,911 votes, among other successful candidates.

More to come…