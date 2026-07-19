My Governorship Ambition Is Completely Off The Table – Obanikoro

Former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, has declared that he is no longer interested in becoming the Governor of Lagos State.

According to him, his interest is now in mentoring the next generation.

Naija News reports that Obanikoro made the statement while speaking during the “Mic On podcast” with Seun Okinbaloye.

The former governorship candidate said he believes people like him should focus on mentoring the next generation, adding that young Nigerians must realise the country belongs to them.

“It is completely off the table (referring to governorship ambition). I’m 66, at this age we want to reflect more and do things that will properly help the coming generation.

“Let me say this, particularly in Nigeria, there is a need for people to mentor the coming generation. The family structure has more or less collapsed.

“Our value system is in reverse gear. When you review all of that, the best people like us can do is mentor more.

“Let the coming generation be calm and patient. Whether we like it or not, they stand to inherit Nigeria.”

Speaking further during the interview, Obanikoro, however, disclosed that he has no regrets contesting against the Bola Tinubu political structure in Lagos State.

The former Minister said that, at the age of 47, his sole ambition was to become the governor of Lagos.

“All I wanted to do was to achieve what I set my mind on. I was not even thinking about whether I’m fighting against my own family — the Bola Tinubu’s political structure.

“I just felt I wanted to be governor because at that time I was full of so many things in my mind,” he said.

Recall that the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 Lagos State election, Obafemi Hamzat, recently named Obanikoro as the Director-General (DG) of his campaign organisation.