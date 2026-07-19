Why I Chose Kwankwaso As My Running Mate – Peter Obi

The Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has opened up about why he chose the former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, as his running mate.

According to Obi, “Kwankwaso has the philosophy of pulling people out of poverty.”

Naija News reports that the NDC flagbearer made the disclosure during an interview with The Sun.

Obi said that he and Kwankwaso share a similar philosophy on reviving the country’s economy to improve citizens’ lives.

He said, “I have the same philosophy. Kwankwaso believes in education. You cannot change society without education.

“If you look at my 𝕏, formerly Twitter, I made it clear that I will emphasise on education. Education is going to change society.

“Nigeria must be seen to form its innermost human capital, which we need to develop. Kwankwaso believes in this. I do. We have synergy.”

Obi also dismissed speculation of a disagreement between him and Kwankwaso, stating that they remain united in strategising ahead of the January 2027 elections.

Meanwhile, a former 2023 presidential campaign photographer of Peter Obi, Esther Umoh, has shared pictures of him shopping at a Supermarket on Saturday.

Naija News reports that the development comes months after he stopped by the Utako market in Abuja to buy groundnuts in a viral video.

Speaking via her 𝕏 account, Umoh stated that Obi stopped by the supermarket to buy a few personal items before taking time to interact with staff and other shoppers.

“Peter Obi today stopped by a branch of H-Medix Supermarket to pick up a few personal items,” she wrote.

She added that the visit reflected what she described as Obi’s connection with ordinary Nigerians.

“By experiencing the same markets, prices, and economic conditions as everyone else, he gains a firsthand understanding of the challenges families face daily,” she said.

According to her, the former Labour Party presidential candidate also spent time interacting with employees and customers during the visit.

“He also took out time to interact warmly with members of staff and fellow shoppers. A reminder that leadership is ultimately about staying connected to the people you serve,” she added

Obi served as Governor of Anambra State from 2006 to 2014.

He was the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general election and is currently the NDC’s presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 election.