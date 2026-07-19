‘Next Few Days’ – Jurgen Klopp Gives Update On Germany Job

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed he will be taking on a new job as the head coach of Germany “in the next few days.”

According to him, the official announcement will be made in the next few days.

Naija News reports that Klopp gave the confirmation while speaking with Magenta TV about the Germany job.

“We’re not that far away from being able to make announcement.

“Ideally, in the next few days,” he said.

The 59-year-old tactician has worked as Red Bull’s Sporting Director since he left Liverpool in the summer of 2024.

He is, however, set to replace Julian Nagelsmann, who left the role after leading the Germans to a penalty shoot-out loss against Paraguay at the 2026 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez has revealed he is ready for a move into international management and says coaching at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) would appeal to him.

The former Spain midfielder has been without a job since leaving Barcelona in May 2024 after a trophyless campaign brought his spell at the Camp Nou to an end.

Xavi spent just under three seasons in charge of the Catalan club, guiding them to the 2022/23 LaLiga title and the Supercopa de Espana before departing following a disappointing run of results.

The 46-year-old, who also enjoyed a successful stint with Qatari side Al Sadd where he won seven trophies, believes a national team role now suits both his career ambitions and family life.