Heal Divisions Within NBA, Pinheiro Tells New President

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Kemi Pinheiro, has urged the President-elect of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mrs Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya (SAN), to make the reunification of the legal body her foremost priority as she prepares to assume office.

Naija News reports that Pinheiro gave the charge in a congratulatory message following Badejo-Okusanya’s historic emergence as the first woman to be directly elected by members of the association as its president.

He described the President-elect as a lawyer whose leadership has consistently been defined by excellence, courage and inclusiveness, expressing confidence in her ability to steer the affairs of Africa’s largest legal association.

While congratulating Badejo-Okusanya on her victory, Pinheiro said the NBA faces internal divisions that require urgent attention.

According to him, healing the fractures within the association should form the foundation of her administration.

“The Bar is currently polarised along several lines; generational, ideological, and sometimes personal,” Pinheiro said.

“Healing these divisions and building a truly cohesive, inclusive, and purpose-driven Bar must be at the heart of your agenda.”

He stressed that rebuilding trust among members would strengthen the association and enhance its ability to discharge its constitutional and professional responsibilities.

Pinheiro argued that unity within the NBA is not merely an internal organisational objective but one that has wider implications for Nigeria’s justice system and democratic governance.

According to him, only a united legal profession can effectively defend the rule of law, promote the welfare of legal practitioners and remain a credible voice on national issues.

He maintained that a fragmented association would struggle to effectively champion justice, accountability and good governance.

Badejo-Okusanya’s victory marks a significant milestone in the history of the Nigerian Bar Association.

Although Dame Priscilla Kuye served as NBA president in 1991 after succeeding from the office of vice president following the resignation of her predecessor, Badejo-Okusanya is the first woman to secure the association’s presidency through a direct election by its members.

Her emergence has been widely described as a landmark moment in the history of the legal profession in Nigeria.