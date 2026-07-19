He Was Chief Of Staff To Tinubu – Obanikoro Reveals Why He Called Fashola ‘A Toy Governor’

The former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, has disclosed why he once described the former governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola, as a toy governor.

Naija News reports that Obanikoro, while contesting against Fashola in the Lagos State governorship election in 2007, had said: “Lagos does not need a toy governor.

Obanikoro had made the remark when he decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to contest, because he felt Fashola was a “puppet” of Bola Tinubu at the time.

However, in an interview on Mic On Podcast yesterday, Obanikoro described Fashola as his brother.

He explained that he made the remark because he felt he was more politically mature and exposed to governing Lagos at the time.

Obanikoro stated that Fashola was simply a chief of staff to Tinubu, and it was his first time contesting for a political position.

He said, “Fashola is my brother, and we are both from Isale Eko and to me, he was never a politician.

“So I felt that after serving as a local government chairman, as a commissioner, and in the Senate, I had more political maturity, exposure, and experience to govern at that time.

“Don’t forget that was the first time he was going to come out and run for anything as far as the government is concerned, he was Chief of Staff to Oga.”