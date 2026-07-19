‘I Almost Ran Mad After My Ex-husband Left Me’ – Nollywood Actress, Biola Fowoshere

Popular Nollywood actress in the Yoruba movie industry, Biola Fowosere, has opened up about the challenges she faced after her ex-husband left their marriage.

Naija News reports that Biola, during an interview on African A List, said her ex-husband abandoned her and their children despite not doing anything wrong in the union.

The thespian who broke down in tears during the interview said her ex-husband is the only person she would like to ask why he abandoned his family.

Biola also spoke about battling severe depression after the separation, spending one year and six months in the hospital while struggling to recover emotionally.

According to the movie star, she almost lost her sanity, adding that it has been seven years since they lost contact.

She said, “The only person I’d really want to ask a question is my ex-husband. I’d really like to ask him what I did wrong because I did nothing before he left me and the kids. I want to ask what my children and I did to deserve what he did to us,” she said.

“I spent one year and six months in the hospital battling depression after he left. I almost ran mad. We are not in contact. Since he left, we haven’t seen him. He blocked us seven years ago.”