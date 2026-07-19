Adegoke: ‘Recognition Of Dedication To Justice’

The Human Rights Monitoring Agenda Global Resource Initiative has commended the Georgia House of Representatives in the United States for honouring one of its national leaders, Kunle Rasheed Adegoke, SAN, describing the recognition as a testament to his commitment to human rights, justice and the fight against corruption.

The organisation said the recognition also affirmed its efforts in promoting the rule of law and advancing human rights in Nigeria and beyond.

In a letter dated July 17, 2026, and addressed to the Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives through the United States Consul General in Lagos, HURMA expressed appreciation for the honour bestowed on the senior lawyer.

The letter, signed by the organisation’s Executive Director, Comrade Buna Olaitan Isiak, stated that the recognition was not only a personal achievement for Adegoke but also an acknowledgement of HURMA’s sustained advocacy in the areas of human rights, anti-corruption and justice.

According to the organisation, members received news of the honour with pride, describing it as evidence of the impact of Adegoke’s contributions to the legal profession and the defence of fundamental rights.

HURMA described Adegoke, who is a senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as one of the pillars of the organisation, praising his dedication to the rule of law, pro bono legal services and advocacy for vulnerable members of society.

The organisation said his commitment to justice had inspired many within and outside the legal profession.

It added that the recognition by the Georgia House of Representatives would further encourage HURMA to strengthen its advocacy and humanitarian programmes.

The organisation also commended the Georgia House for recognising what it described as excellence, courage and service to humanity.

“We deeply appreciate the Georgia House of Representatives for identifying with excellence, courage and service to humanity. This gesture strengthens the bond of friendship between human rights defenders in Nigeria and the United States,” the letter stated.

HURMA further pledged its commitment to continued collaboration in advancing human rights, democracy and justice across borders.

Copies of the appreciation letter were sent to Adegoke, the United States Ambassador to Nigeria and media organisations.

Adegoke, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, is widely known for his work in promoting the rule of law, expanding access to justice and providing pro bono legal representation to vulnerable members of society.