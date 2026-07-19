2027: ‘Nobody Can Decide If Amupitan Will Do The Right Or Wrong Thing’ – Peter Obi

Nigeria Democratic Congress (ADC) 2027 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has stated that the decision on whether to do the right or wrong thing rests with the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Joash Amupitan, ahead of the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi, during an interview in Germany, linked Ampupitan to a referee, noting that he has yet to have any personal encounter with him.

He said, “I have not met him yet and for me he’s a referee and you can’t decide if a referee will do the right thing or the wrong thing.

“We are telling the youths that it’s about their future, we want a better future because they have a right to a better future and that’s what I’m doing everyday.

“You cannot allow this process to continue, it’s a great country that can be turned around, a country that has the resources to be better.

“Again, if Nigeria is doing well today, it’s not only beneficial to Nigerians, it’s beneficial to Europe because you are the closest people to us . If Nigeria today is booming, then German companies will do more business in Nigeria.”

Peter Obi also noted that Nigerians can choose not to do the wrong thing during the 2027 elections.

He added, “In whatever role they play, the people can decide otherwise, If the people decide that they won’t do the wrong thing, they won’t do the wrong thing; it’s about the people.

“I have seen systems change from the time I became governor till today, I have seen people say that we can’t have this.”