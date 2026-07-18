Facing Yamal In World Cup Final Is Crazy, He Is One Of The Best – Says Messi

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has described as crazy the prospect of facing Spain’s teenage sensation, Lamine Yamal, in Sunday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup final, years after a now-famous photograph showed him cradling the future football star as a baby.

Speaking during a pre-match press conference on Friday, Messi reflected on the remarkable twist of fate that has brought the pair together on football’s biggest stage.

The multiple-time Ballon d’Or winner said the iconic image had taken on an entirely new meaning ahead of the final.

Naija News reports that the photograph, which has resurfaced across social media in recent days, captures a young Messi holding baby Yamal during a charity photo session at Barcelona’s Camp Nou many years ago.

Looking back on the image, the Argentina captain admitted he could never have imagined they would one day meet as opponents in a World Cup final.

“That picture with Lamine is incredible. Now we are facing each other in a final after a photo was taken of us when he was a baby, it’s just crazy!” Messi said.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner said he expected an entertaining encounter but hoped the Barcelona youngster would not influence the outcome in Spain’s favour.

“We’ll try to put on a good match, but I hope he and his team don’t put on a good one,” he added.

Messi Praises Yamal’s Rise

Despite preparing to face him on Sunday, Messi was full of praise for the teenager, describing him as one of the finest footballers in the world despite his age.

The Argentina captain said Yamal had already established himself among the game’s elite and predicted an even brighter future for the Spain international.

“He’s one of the best in the world right now. I wish him luck because his success will be Barcelona’s success, but we’ll try to keep him from playing at his best. Spain has a great team, not just him. We have our own weapons, too,” Messi said.

He added, “He’s a tremendous player. A global star. He’s 19 years old and has his whole career ahead of him. I wish him the best, but we’ll give it our all to ensure he doesn’t become champion this time.”

The iconic photograph was taken by renowned Spanish photographer Joan Monfort during a charity calendar project organised by Sport newspaper and UNICEF at Barcelona’s Camp Nou.

At the time, neither Messi nor anyone else involved could have predicted that the baby in the picture would later emerge from Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy to become one of football’s brightest talents.

With Sunday’s World Cup final bringing the two together as rivals, the image has attracted worldwide attention.

Monfort said the renewed interest in the photograph had exceeded all expectations.

“The photo has exploded all over the world, and the fact that the final is in the U.S. has given it an extra push.

“And now this has culminated in the final between Messi and Yamal. It is better than any film script,” he told The Associated Press.

Messi Eyes Another World Cup Crown

Messi heads into the final in outstanding form after playing a decisive role in Argentina’s journey to the title decider.

The 39-year-old has scored eight goals and registered four assists during the tournament, helping the defending champions reach the third World Cup final of his illustrious career following appearances in 2014 and 2022.

He is also level with France captain Kylian Mbappé in the race for the tournament’s Golden Boot as Argentina seeks to become back-to-back world champions.

Sunday’s final will also mark the first competitive meeting between Spain and Argentina since a proposed Finalissima between the European champions and Copa América holders was cancelled earlier this year.

The match had originally been scheduled for March in Qatar but was called off because of the conflict in the Middle East.

With the Finalissima shelved, the World Cup final has now become the first opportunity for the two continental champions to settle supremacy on football’s grandest stage.