Xavi Open To AFCON Coaching Role, Eyes International Job

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez has revealed he is ready for a move into international management and says coaching at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) would appeal to him.

The former Spain midfielder has been without a job since leaving Barcelona in May 2024 after a trophyless campaign brought his spell at the Camp Nou to an end.

Xavi spent just under three seasons in charge of the Catalan club, guiding them to the 2022/23 LaLiga title and the Supercopa de Espana before departing following a disappointing run of results.

The 46-year-old, who also enjoyed a successful stint with Qatari side Al Sadd where he won seven trophies, believes a national team role now suits both his career ambitions and family life.

“My next step could be a national team. I’ll say it openly: this could be a good fit for me,” Xavi told RNE via beIN Sports.

“I have family. A club wouldn’t allow me as much time with my family; I’ve got young children.

“I’m keen to take part as a coach in a World Cup, Euros, AFCON, or the Asian Cup.”

Xavi managed Barcelona in 143 matches, recording 90 wins, 24 draws and 29 defeats for a 62.9 per cent win rate.

Xavi who is regarded as one of football’s greatest midfielders, built an extraordinary playing career with Barcelona and Spain. He made 767 appearances for Barcelona, scoring 85 goals, and was the club’s record appearance holder before Lionel Messi surpassed his tally.

After graduating from La Masia, he made his senior debut in 1998 and went on to become one of the architects of Barcelona’s golden era.

On the international stage, Xavi earned 133 caps for Spain and played a central role in their historic run of success, winning UEFA Euro 2008, the 2010 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2012. He was named Player of the Tournament at Euro 2008 and retired from international football after the 2014 FIFA World Cup.