Woman Sues Frank Edoho’s Estranged Wife Over Affair Claims

An entrepreneur, Adekoya Ibukunoluwa, has initiated legal action against Sandra Edoho over alleged defamatory Instagram posts linking her to an extramarital relationship with popular broadcaster Frank Edoho.

In a memorandum of claim dated July 17, 2026, the entrepreneur demanded ₦100 million in damages, alleging that the publications damaged her reputation and exposed her to online abuse.

The document was signed by her lawyer and Managing Partner of FOLEGAL, Festus Ogun.

Adekoya accused Sandra, who is said to be estranged from the broadcaster, of libel, fraudulent misrepresentation, and invasion of privacy over posts allegedly published on the Instagram account “vivibella_designs.”

The allegations contained in the memorandum have not been determined by a court.

According to the legal document, the dispute began in October 2023 when the claimant, also referred to as Monisola in parts of the memorandum, allegedly met Frank by chance at Hard Rock Café in Lekki, Lagos.

The lawyers said the two discussed their shared support for Arsenal Football Club and exchanged contact details after the encounter.

The memorandum alleged that on November 19, 2023, Sandra gained access to her husband’s WhatsApp account and, while impersonating him, invited the entrepreneur to the couple’s residence in Victoria Garden City, Lagos.

The claimant alleged that she was offered ₦10 million and told that she was only required to “honour the invitation.”

Alleged Impersonation, Confinement

The legal team further claimed that Sandra later posed as Frank’s brother, picked up the entrepreneur and took her to the residence.

Upon arriving at the house, Adekoya was allegedly confined to a room. According to the memorandum, Frank was asleep when the claimant arrived and was later awakened.

The broadcaster was said to have expressed surprise at suggestions that he was involved in an affair with the entrepreneur and allegedly apologised to her over the incident.

These claims remain allegations contained in the claimant’s legal notice.

Adekoya’s lawyers alleged that following a marital crisis between Sandra and Frank in May 2026, Sandra began what they described as a “calculated campaign” against their client.

The campaign allegedly involved publishing Adekoya’s photograph, private WhatsApp conversations and a video on Instagram.

The legal team said the posts portrayed the entrepreneur as one of several women allegedly involved in relationships with the broadcaster.

One of the statements allegedly published by Sandra read, “Or is it the smelling prostitute whom you led into our home? Where I had a video record you escorting her to the gate.”

Adekoya’s lawyers described the post and related publications as “blatantly false, mischievous and misleading.”

They claimed the materials portrayed their client as a “prostitute, sex worker and a person of questionable character.”

The entrepreneur alleged that the publications spread widely across social media and were republished by blogs and other online platforms.

She claimed that the posts subjected her to cyberbullying, insults, harassment and public ridicule. Her lawyers argued that the publications violated her privacy and caused serious harm to her personal and business reputation.

Adekoya is seeking a declaration that the Instagram post published on May 19, 2026, was false, malicious and defamatory.

She is also asking that the posts be withdrawn and that Sandra publish an unreserved apology.

₦100 Million Damages Demanded

The claimant is seeking an injunction restraining Sandra from publishing similar allegations or materials in the future.

She is also demanding ₦100 million in damages, in addition to the cost of pursuing the legal action. However, the memorandum proposed an alternative out-of-court settlement.

Under the proposed terms, Sandra would be required to delete the publications, issue a public apology and acknowledge the alleged impersonation of Frank.

She would also be expected to pay ₦20 million as compensation to the claimant.

Adekoya’s legal team gave Sandra seven days to respond to the allegations in accordance with Practice Direction No. 2 of the Lagos State High Court Civil Procedure Rules 2019.

The lawyers warned that they would proceed with further legal action should she fail to respond within the stipulated period.