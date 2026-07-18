Suspected Turji Loyalists Kill 11 In Sokoto Villages

No fewer than 11 residents have reportedly been killed in fresh attacks on three communities in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Several other people were said to have sustained serious injuries after armed men invaded Turtsawa, Mazau and Majema communities on Thursday night.

Security analyst, Bakatsine, disclosed the incident in a post shared on 𝕏 on Friday night.

According to him, the attackers were suspected to be members of a criminal gang loyal to notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji.

Bakatsine wrote, “Last night, 11 people were killed in attacks on communities between Turtsawa, Mazau and Majema in Sabon Birni LGA of Sokoto State.

“The attackers are believed to be bandits loyal to the notorious bandit leader Bello Turji.”

The security analyst added that several residents sustained serious injuries during the assault.

“Several others sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment,” he added.

The identities of those killed and injured had yet to be made public.

Bakatsine sympathised with the families of the victims and residents of the affected communities. He also called on the authorities and security agencies to take decisive action against the criminal groups operating in the area.

Meanwhile, troops of Operation Hadin Kai have arrested a 25-year-old man suspected of gathering intelligence on military movements and providing logistical support to Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters in northern Borno State.

Naija News reports that the suspect, identified as Muhammad Mustapha, reportedly confessed during preliminary interrogation that he monitored Nigerian troops and supplied information to insurgents operating around the Lake Chad region.

Security analyst, Zagazola Makama, disclosed the development in a post shared on 𝕏 on Friday night.

According to the report, Mustapha, an indigene of Monguno Local Government Area, was apprehended on July 16 during a night patrol and identification exercise.