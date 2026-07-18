Troops Arrest Suspected Boko Haram Informant In Borno

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have arrested a 25-year-old man suspected of gathering intelligence on military movements and providing logistical support to Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters in northern Borno State.

Naija News reports that the suspect, identified as Muhammad Mustapha, reportedly confessed during preliminary interrogation that he monitored Nigerian troops and supplied information to insurgents operating around the Lake Chad region.

Security analyst, Zagazola Makama, disclosed the development in a post shared on 𝕏 on Friday night.

According to the report, Mustapha, an indigene of Monguno Local Government Area, was apprehended on July 16 during a night patrol and identification exercise.

The operation was reportedly conducted by troops of the 403 Amphibious Brigade and 130 Battalion (Motorised), in collaboration with personnel of the Nigerian Borderless Logistics Corps and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force.

The arrest formed part of ongoing operations under Operation Desert Sanity V.

“During preliminary interrogation, the suspect allegedly admitted that he belonged to a Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province cell operating in the Kadia area, north of Mairari town,” Makama wrote.

The suspect was said to have told interrogators that the insurgent group assigned him to observe military activities along the Baga–Cross Kauwa Main Supply Route.

He allegedly gathered information on troops conducting route and shoulder-clearance operations and passed the intelligence to the terrorists.

Such operations are carried out to detect explosive devices, ambush positions and other threats along roads frequently used by military personnel and civilians.

Security sources quoted in the report said the suspect’s assignment was intended to help the insurgents monitor troop deployments and movements in the area.

Mustapha also reportedly admitted that he supplied logistics to the terrorist organisation and collected levies on its behalf.

According to the sources, the alleged activities helped sustain insurgent operations around northern Borno and the Lake Chad axis.

The suspect is being held by the 403 Amphibious Brigade while further investigation and intelligence-gathering efforts continue.

The allegations against him have yet to be determined by a court.

Military sources described the arrest as another significant development in ongoing efforts to dismantle the intelligence, financial and logistical networks supporting terrorist groups in the North-East.

They said the arrest demonstrated the importance of cooperation between troops, local security organisations and members of communities in identifying suspected insurgent collaborators.

Makama added that although the security situation across the Operation Hadin Kai theatre remained relatively calm, troops continued to maintain heightened vigilance because of the unpredictable nature of insurgent activities.