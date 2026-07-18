Transfer Updates: Rogers, Williams, Romero, Olise, Balogun, Spence, Martínez, Others

Arsenal have made Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers their priority attacking target. Sky Sports reports the Gunners are expected to make an approach for the England international, although Villa are likely to demand more than £100m transfer fee for the 23-year-old.

Manchester United are considering a move for Nottingham Forest wing-back Neco Williams. Football Insider claims the Wales international’s ability to play on either flank makes him an attractive option for the Red Devils.

Real Madrid remain keen on Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise. L’Equipe reports the France international would be interested in a move to the Santiago Bernabéu.

Tottenham Hotspur have rejected a £46m offer from Newcastle United for Lucas Bergvall. The Athletic says Spurs have no intention of selling the highly rated Sweden midfielder.

Chelsea have been told they must pay £55m to sign Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix. The Times reports the France centre-back is open to leaving Selhurst Park this summer.

Celta Vigo midfielder Ilaix Moriba has been offered to several Premier League clubs. Nos Diario reports Sunderland, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa and Hull City have all been informed the Guinea international could be available for around €20m.

Bayern Munich have given João Palhinha extra time before returning for pre-season. Record reports the Portugal midfielder is no longer part of Vincent Kompany’s plans, with Aston Villa continuing to monitor his situation.

Tottenham are also interested in West Ham winger Crysencio Summerville. GiveMeSport claims the Netherlands international is expected to be available following the Hammers’ relegation.

Spurs are meanwhile preparing for the departure of captain Cristian Romero. Teamtalk reports the Argentina defender is likely to leave this summer after Tottenham’s heavy spending in the transfer market.

Manchester United and Newcastle United are both tracking Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson. Bild reports neither club has submitted an official offer for the 22-year-old Sweden international.

Juventus have opened talks with Aston Villa over Emiliano Martínez. La Gazzetta dello Sport claims the Italian club have offered €6.5m for the Argentina goalkeeper, but Villa are holding out for €12m.

Juventus also lead the race to sign Monaco striker Folarin Balogun. Mundo Deportivo reports Borussia Dortmund and Sunderland are interested, but the Serie A giants remain favourites for the United States international.

Tottenham are targeting a fee of around £50m for Cristian Romero, although they may have to accept closer to £40m. Teamtalk reports Inter Milan have made enquiries, while Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid all continue to monitor the Argentina defender’s situation.

AC Milan are dreaming of a move for Manchester City playmaker Phil Foden. Tuttosport claims the Serie A side would need to sell Rafael Leão first before they could afford a deal worth between €50m and €60m.

Arsenal are expected to strengthen in defence while keeping Ben White at the club. Teamtalk reports Ezri Konsa has emerged as a leading target, while Wesley, Iván Fresneda, Nnamdi Collins and Tino Livramento have also been monitored.

Free agent Dušan Vlahović could yet return to Juventus if he reduces his wage demands. Tuttosport reports the Serbia striker is still hoping Barcelona revive their interest after delaying a response to Besiktas.

Tottenham are willing to listen to offers for Djed Spence. Talksport reports Inter Milan are interested in signing the England full-back.

Chelsea remain interested in Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix, but The Times says the Blues will need to meet the Eagles’ £55m valuation to complete a deal.