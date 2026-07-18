Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 18th July, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 18th July, 2026.

A Federal High Court in Abuja struck out a suit seeking to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise and publish the names of the Kabiru Turaki-led interim National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News reports that Justice Salim Ibrahim held that the plaintiffs, led by PDP Board of Trustees Chairman, Sen. Adolphus Wabara, lacked the legal standing to institute the suit and consequently struck it out for want of jurisdiction.

The court upheld the preliminary objection filed by INEC and sustained similar objections raised by parties seeking to be joined in the suit, ruling that the plaintiffs failed to establish that INEC had recognised the purported interim NWC or that they had the authority to sue on behalf of the PDP.

Members of the Wabara-led Board of Trustees had approached the court to compel INEC to update its records and recognise the factional interim NWC headed by Kabiru Turaki (SAN). They also sought an order directing the electoral commission to publish the names of the interim executives on its official website.

The plaintiffs argued that the names of members of the Turaki-led executive were forwarded to INEC through letters dated May 4. They further contended that, based on constitutional provisions and the PDP Constitution, the electoral body was obligated to recognise and act on correspondence from the interim leadership.

Aside from Wabara, the plaintiffs included former Niger State Governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu, Prof. Jerry Gana, Chief Olabode George, Hajiya Maryam Ciroma, Hajiya Zainab Maina, Dame Esther Uduehi and the PDP.

INEC was listed as the sole defendant in the suit, which was filed on June 4 through a legal team led by Chris Uche (SAN).

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on the National Assembly to investigate whether President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains fit to discharge the duties of his office, following controversies surrounding appointments and leadership changes in some federal agencies.

The opposition party alleged that the reported leadership dispute at the Border Communities Development Agency indicated that the President had lost control of his administration.

In a statement issued on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC said the controversy raised questions about whether presidential directives on appointments and removals were still being obeyed.

The party also cited the controversy surrounding the purported Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council and a series of Federal Government policy reversals as evidence of what it described as growing confusion within the Presidency.

The party expressed concern over reports that an official publicly removed from office by presidential directive continued to occupy the position and hold meetings with senior government officials.

It said the development, if confirmed, went beyond a disagreement over an appointment and raised broader constitutional questions about the exercise of presidential authority.

The ADC argued that where a President announces a replacement but the affected official remains in office, the situation suggests a struggle over control of the executive arm.

The ADC said the BCDA dispute could not be treated as an isolated incident, pointing to the earlier controversy involving the purported PFIPC.

The party described the council as a “phantom” agency that allegedly operated as though it were a legitimate arm of the Federal Government despite official claims that it did not exist.

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has claimed that there is an ongoing silent civil war within the Obidient Movement.

Naija News reports that Bwala, in a post via his 𝕏 handle on Friday, said some members are abandoning the Movement.

According to the Bwala, some members have realised that the group is not a political movement but a hate, vitriol, and unpatriotic movement

The presidential aide added that members of the movement hate and discredit the Nigeria they want to govern

He wrote: “There is a silent political civil war going on in the Obidient camp. The realisation that it is not a political movement but a hate, vitriol and unpatriotic movement. They hate the country they want to govern, you only need to hear them discrediting Nigeria, Nigerians and Nigerian leaders.

“Their members are beginning to see through the lenses. They are abandoning the so-called movement. Gbajue Gbajue Gbajue.”

The Federal Government on Friday arraigned three men before the Federal High Court in Abuja over their alleged involvement in the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The defendants, who were arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), are facing a 10-count charge bordering on terrorism, kidnapping, concealment of information, incitement to terrorism and illegal mining.

The suspects were identified as Abdulrazak Umar, also known as Abu Khalifa or Abu Khalid; Yunusa Musa, also known as Yunusa bin Musa; and Shamsu Adamu Sani, also known as Abu Itisar.

According to the charge sheet, the three defendants, all natives of Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State, allegedly conspired with three other suspects identified as Muhammad Sani, Jibril Mohammed and Ibrahim Khabab to kidnap schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State.

The alleged conspiracy was said to have taken place between January and May 2026, contrary to the provisions of Section 26(1) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

The Federal Government also accused the defendants of aiding the execution of the abduction and deliberately concealing information regarding the identities and activities of the alleged masterminds despite having prior knowledge of the plot.

The offences, according to the prosecution, contravene Sections 26(2) and 16(1) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has stated that he is ready to resign if his critics can prove that some of his road construction projects do not exist.

He dared anyone to go on national television within 48 hours and show evidence that his administration did not award 317 kilometres of roads across the Satellite towns within the FCT, with 221 kilometres already completed.

Naija News reports that the minister threw the challenge on Friday during the commissioning of the reconstructed Arab/ Gbazango road in Kubwa, Bwari Area Council.

The media aide to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe, has accused the federal government of failing to handle Mary Habila’s case properly.

He argued that the Nigerian police ought to have conducted a full criminal investigation and launched a Coroner’s inquest to establish the medical cause and manner of death, adding that Habila’s family cannot stop the investigation.

Naija News reports that Ibe shared his reservation in a post on his 𝕏 handle on Friday.

He asserted that under the Nigerian law, the government is obligated to treat suspicious, sudden, or unnatural deaths as crimes against the state.

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has slammed the Federal Government over its house gifts to judges in the country.

He argued that it is discriminatory and illegal to hand such gifts over to the judiciary.

Naija News reports that Falana shared his reservations on Housing TV Africa on Thursday.

He questioned why such gestures were not offered to university professors and other civil and public servants, noting that what is good for the goose is equally good for the gander.

The lawyer clarified that his objection was not to judges receiving accommodation but to the unequal treatment of other public servants, who he said deserved similar consideration.

Falana warned that the arrangement would soon be tested in court, insisting that the government could not extend such privileges to one class of officials while ignoring others.

Team Nigeria will head into the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow with an improved welfare package after the National Sports Commission unveiled enhanced financial support and incentives for athletes and officials ahead of the 23 July opening ceremony.

The package, introduced as part of the Federal Government’s drive to reward sporting excellence, includes higher camping and competition allowances, better travel support and upgraded performance bonuses.

Medal winners will receive additional cash rewards paid directly into their bank accounts, with gold medallists earning $5,000, silver medallists $3,000 and bronze medallists $2,000.

According to a statement released in Abuja, every athlete and official has received ₦250,000 to cover flights to the national camp in Abuja, replacing the previous transport allowance. Another ₦250,000 has also been approved to help book return flights after the Games.

Daily camping allowances have been increased to ₦5,000 for athletes and ₦7,500 for officials, up from the previous ₦1,000 to ₦2,000 range. For the overseas training camp, athletes are receiving $150 per day while coaches get $200, with only a few payments delayed because of banking issues.

Competition allowances have also risen. Athletes will now receive $200 per day during the Games, while coaches will earn $250, both higher than the rates paid at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Team Nigeria has also been provided with upgraded PUMA competition kits featuring around 20 items, including premium luggage and two travel boxes for each athlete.

The Federal Government has separately approved instant medal bonuses of $3,000 for gold, $2,000 for silver and $1,000 for bronze medallists, while coaches will receive matching rewards. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is also expected to host the country’s medal winners after the Games.

Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho has completed a move to Turkish side Bursaspor, signing a three-year contract with the newly promoted club.

The Green Crocodiles confirmed the transfer earlier today, July 17, with a short unveiling video shared across their social media platforms.

“Welcome to our family, Kelechi Iheanacho 💚🤍,” the club posted on 𝕏.

The 29-year-old arrives after leaving Scottish champions Celtic, where talks over a new contract failed to produce an agreement.

Iheanacho enjoyed a successful spell in Glasgow, playing a key role as Celtic completed a domestic double during the 2025/26 season. The Nigeria international scored crucial league goals against Dundee, Hibernian and Motherwell during the closing weeks of the campaign before finding the net again in the Scottish Cup final win over Dunfermline.

The former Leicester City forward finished his time at Celtic with nine goals and one assist in 24 appearances across all competitions under manager Martin O’Neill.

Bursaspor will be hoping Iheanacho’s experience can boost their ambitions after securing promotion to the Trendyol 1. Lig, Turkey’s second division, following an impressive campaign last season.

The club are targeting an immediate return to the Turkish Super Lig and sees the Nigerian as a key addition to their attack.

Nigerian socialite cum reality TV star, Sophia Momodu, has taken legal action against Nollywood actress, Caroline Hutchings, over an alleged defamatory social media post.

Naija News recalls that Caroline, in a Snapchat post, claimed that a woman she once defended on national television had been involved with her former partner while they were still in a relationship.

Although Caroline did not mention any names, the post quickly went viral with some netizens interpreting it as referring to Sophia Momodu.

In response, Sophia Momodu, through her legal counsel, Prince (Dr) Richard Oma Ahonaruogho, SAN, of Ahonaruogho, Ahonaruogho & Co. (Paradise Law Firm), served Caroline Hutchings with a Notice of Intended Legal Proceedings.

The notice stated Caroline’s Snapchat post was widely interpreted by members of the public as referring to Sophia Momodu, resulting in serious reputational harm, emotional distress, attacks on her character and sustained cyberbullying.

The notice further states that, in an effort to resolve the matter amicably without resorting to litigation, Sophia Momodu personally reached out to Caroline Hutchings on 3rd July 2026, requesting that if the publication was not directed at her, she should issue a public clarification on the same platform stating that Sophia Momodu was not the person referred to.

According to Sophia Momodu’s solicitors, despite receiving the message, Caroline Hutchings neither responded nor provided any clarification, allowing speculation and the public narrative to continue.

Sophia, through her lawyers, also demands an immediate retraction, an unreserved public apology in national newspapers with nationwide circulation, substantial monetary compensation of ₦10 billion, and other reliefs.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.