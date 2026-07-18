Tinubu Knew What He Came To Do As President – Uzodimma

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has compared President Bola Tinubu to Singapore’s founding leader, Lee Kuan Yew, saying the President’s economic reforms are laying the foundation for a better Nigeria.

The governor also expressed confidence that Nigerians would re-elect Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election as the benefits of the reforms become more visible.

Naija News reports that Uzodimma spoke during a state dinner held in Owerri at the end of the three-day Renewed Hope Ambassadors/Presidential Communications Team National Media Tour of Federal Government and Imo State projects.

His remarks were contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the Director of Media and Publicity of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Tunde Rahman.

‘Tinubu Is Another Lee Kuan Yew’

Uzodimma praised Tinubu’s economic policies, describing them as bold and capable of transforming the country.

According to him, “In President Bola Tinubu, we have another Lee Kuan Yew.”

Lee Kuan Yew is widely regarded as the leader who transformed Singapore from a poor former British colony into one of the world’s most successful and industrialised economies.

The governor said Tinubu assumed office on May 29, 2023, with a clear understanding of Nigeria’s economic problems and immediately began implementing reforms.

He said, “The old order is gone and there is now a new order. President Tinubu knew exactly what he came to do. He started implementing the reforms immediately because he understood the task before him.”

Uzodimma compared Nigeria’s economic challenges before the reforms to the biblical story of the Israelites’ bondage in Egypt.

He said difficult decisions had to be taken to free the country from years of economic hardship and poor growth.

While admitting that the reforms had caused temporary hardship for many Nigerians, the governor insisted that they were already producing positive results.

According to him, higher government revenues have enabled states to invest more in infrastructure and human capital development.

He said, “Everything we are doing in Imo today is made possible because of the Renewed Hope Agenda. We are investing in infrastructure, healthcare, education and technology because the reforms have created the enabling environment for development.”

Uzodimma expressed confidence that Nigerians would support the President for another term in office.

He said as more people begin to see the impact of the reforms, they would reward Tinubu with re-election in 2027.

Speaking on behalf of the journalists who participated in the tour, veteran journalist, Dr Soni Daniel, praised the Imo State Government for its achievements in infrastructure, healthcare, education and digital technology.

Daniel said the inspection tour gave participants the opportunity to see how public funds were being used.

He added that the projects visited showed that Imo had become one of Nigeria’s leading states in infrastructure development and economic transformation.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, commended Uzodimma for the infrastructure projects executed in the state and for implementing the Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to Dare, projects inspected during the tour, including the Imo Digital City, the 2,000-bed Infectious Disease Centre, the Heart Transplant Centre, the University of Innovation, Science and Technology, and the Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Convention Centre, demonstrated the benefits of strong collaboration between the Federal Government and states, as well as increased allocations from the Federation Account Allocation Committee.