Soldier Nabs Suspected Kidnapper Terrorizing Jos–Makurdi Highway

Troops of Sector 6, Operation Enduring Peace, have arrested a suspected member of a kidnap gang believed to be responsible for a series of attacks and abductions along the Jos-Makurdi highway in Plateau State.

Naija News reports that the arrest was disclosed in a post shared on Friday night by security analyst, Zagazola Makama, on 𝕏.

According to the post, the suspect was apprehended at about 5:00 p.m. on July 16 during a targeted operation conducted by troops deployed at the Sector’s Standing Operating Base in Bangai Village, Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The operation was said to be part of ongoing efforts by security forces to curb criminal activities and improve safety along the busy Jos-Makurdi road corridor.

Preliminary investigations reportedly revealed that the suspect is a member of an armed criminal syndicate accused of terrorising motorists and residents through kidnappings and other violent attacks along the highway.

The suspect is reportedly in military custody.

According to the sources, the suspect is assisting investigators with useful information that could lead to the dismantling of the criminal network and the arrest of other members of the gang.

Meanwhile, troops of Operation Hadin Kai have arrested a 25-year-old man suspected of gathering intelligence on military movements and providing logistical support to Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters in northern Borno State.

Naija News reports that the suspect, identified as Muhammad Mustapha, reportedly confessed during preliminary interrogation that he monitored Nigerian troops and supplied information to insurgents operating around the Lake Chad region.

Security analyst, Zagazola Makama, disclosed the development in a post shared on 𝕏 on Friday night.

According to the report, Mustapha, an indigene of Monguno Local Government Area, was apprehended on July 16 during a night patrol and identification exercise.

The operation was reportedly conducted by troops of the 403 Amphibious Brigade and 130 Battalion (Motorised), in collaboration with personnel of the Nigerian Borderless Logistics Corps and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force.

The arrest formed part of ongoing operations under Operation Desert Sanity V.

The suspect was said to have told interrogators that the insurgent group assigned him to observe military activities along the Baga–Cross Kauwa Main Supply Route.

He allegedly gathered information on troops conducting route and shoulder-clearance operations and passed the intelligence to the terrorists.