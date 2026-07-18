Rescued Or Released? – Inside 56-day Operation That Freed Abducted Oyo Pupils, Teachers

For 56 days, the families of dozens of pupils and teachers abducted from three schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State lived with fear, uncertainty and unanswered questions over the fate of their loved ones.

Naija News reports that the ordeal began on May 15, when terrorists invaded Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; Community Grammar School, Esiele; and LA Primary School, taking pupils and teachers into captivity.

The coordinated attack threw the affected communities into panic, disrupted academic activities and heightened concerns about the spread of mass school kidnappings to the South-West.

Parents, relatives and residents waited anxiously for information as security agencies launched operations to locate the victims and track their abductors.

The search involved personnel of the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security formations operating under the coordination of the Office of the National Security Adviser.

During the period of captivity, two teachers reportedly lost their lives, deepening the anguish of families and members of the affected school communities.

The remaining victims eventually regained their freedom last Friday, 56 days after they were taken away.

They were evacuated to Ibadan, where they underwent initial medical examinations and security debriefing at the Headquarters of the 2 Division Medical Services and Hospital, Odogbo Military Cantonment.

The Nigerian Army subsequently handed them over to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde on Monday.

Victims Receive Medical, Psychological Care

Following their handover to the state government, the rescued pupils and teachers were transferred to the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, for further medical attention.

They were admitted for comprehensive examinations, treatment and psychological care after spending nearly two months in captivity.

Healthcare professionals assessed their physical condition and monitored them for possible complications arising from inadequate nutrition, exposure, stress and the trauma of their abduction.

Parents and relatives thronged the hospital the following day, eager to see the children and teachers whose whereabouts had remained uncertain for weeks.

Emotions ran high as some family members were allowed into the facility to identify and reunite with their loved ones.

The mother of Testimony, one of the youngest children among the victims, broke down in tears as she embraced her daughter.

“Merciful God, I thank You. I never imagined that my daughter, Testimony, would return to me safe and fill my heart with joy. Who am I that You should love me so much?

“I also thank President Bola Tinubu, Governor Makinde, and the security agents. May God Almighty bless you all,” she said, clutching the child tightly.

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof. Olawale Olakulehin, later disclosed that 31 of the rescued children had been certified medically fit, discharged and reunited with their families.

Eight others remained under observation and treatment to ensure their full recovery.

Olakulehin also revealed that specialists discovered a congenital heart defect in one of the children during the comprehensive medical evaluation. The child’s parents were reportedly unaware of the condition before the examination.

Government Praises Security Operation

The Federal Government described the recovery of the victims as the outcome of sustained intelligence gathering, coordination and operational pressure on their abductors.

President Bola Tinubu, the Office of the National Security Adviser and the participating security agencies were commended for the operation, which authorities said prioritised the safe return of the children and teachers.

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum also described the development as a major relief for the families and the country.

The forum said the rescue followed “months of high-level coordination, intelligence gathering, and disciplined execution.”

Governor Makinde, while receiving the victims, expressed gratitude to God and the security agencies involved in the operation.

He said the victims would remain under medical observation before being fully reunited with their families.

The governor also described their return as a moment of gratitude after weeks of uncertainty and anxiety.

Rescue Account Sparks Controversy

Despite the celebrations, questions emerged over the precise circumstances surrounding the recovery of the victims.

Some Nigerians questioned whether the pupils and teachers were freed through a direct military operation, negotiations with their captors or a combination of both.

Others sought explanations about why the operation took 56 days despite claims that security agencies had established the kidnappers’ location.

There were also unverified claims on social media suggesting that the incident might have been staged, while questions were raised over whether ransom or another concession was made to the abductors.

The Federal Government maintained that no ransom was paid and insisted that the victims were rescued through an intelligence-driven operation.

Makinde’s Call For UN Probe

The controversy intensified after Makinde called for a United Nations-led investigation into the abduction and the circumstances surrounding the victims’ recovery.

The governor said an independent investigation involving the UN and international human rights organisations would establish the facts, promote accountability and strengthen public confidence.

The Senate, however, rejected the demand and asked the governor to withdraw it.

The resolution followed a motion sponsored by Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele and supported by other senators, commending Tinubu, the Armed Forces and security agencies for securing the victims’ freedom.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole described Makinde’s call for an international investigation as “not statesmanly” and urged him to stop “trivialising” the operation.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, also accused the governor of politicising the incident.

“When people complained that the President did not make a phone call, would that have freed the victims? What mattered was the strategy that ensured their safe rescue,” Akume said.

The Senate also paid tribute to security personnel reported to have died during the operation and called for the prompt payment of benefits to their families.

‘Rescue’ And ‘Release’ Not Necessarily Contradictory – Says Security Expert, Zagazola

Against the backdrop of the conflicting accounts, public speculation, and demands for greater transparency, security expert, Makama Zagazola provided an assessment of how the operation might have unfolded and why the terms “rescue” and “release” were not necessarily contradictory.

Speaking during an investigative interview with a Naija News correspondent, Zagazola said the distinction between a rescue and a release was often more complex than generally understood.

“From a professional security standpoint, the distinction between a ‘rescue’ and a ‘release’ is not always as straightforward as many people assume,” he said.

According to him, security forces dealing with hostage situations, particularly those involving children, must place the survival of the victims above the desire to storm the kidnappers’ camp.

“In many hostage situations, especially those involving children, security forces do not simply storm a camp because doing so could result in catastrophic collateral damage. The primary objective is always the safe recovery of the hostages,” the security expert explained.

Zagazola said some of Nigeria’s finest special forces personnel, drawn from different services, were deployed shortly after the abduction.

He said the operation was jointly supervised by the ONSA, DSS, Nigerian Army and the police.

“In the Oyo operation, some of Nigeria’s finest Special Forces drawn from various services were deployed immediately after the abduction.

“The operation was jointly supervised by the Office of the National Security Adviser, the Department of State Services, the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police Force,” he said.

‘Intelligence Assets Were Deployed’

The security analyst said intelligence agencies established the location of the captors and deployed assets to monitor their activities.

He explained that troops dominated the surrounding forests and blocked known entry and escape routes in an attempt to isolate the kidnappers.

“Security agencies had already established the location of the captors. Intelligence assets were deployed to monitor their movements, while troops surrounded the forests and blocked virtually all known entry and escape routes,” Zagazola said.

According to him, the presence of dozens of innocent pupils and teachers made an immediate full-scale assault too dangerous.

“The reason the troops did not immediately launch a full-scale assault was the presence of dozens of innocent schoolchildren and teachers. Any direct attack carried a significant risk of casualties among the hostages,” he said.

Zagazola noted that a successful hostage rescue did not always require security forces to storm a camp and physically remove the victims during a gun battle.

He explained that an operation could involve surveillance, communication, negotiations and sustained military pressure until the abductors were no longer able to hold their captives.

The security expert said communication was reportedly established with the kidnappers as part of the crisis-management process.

He, however, cautioned against speculating about the content of the engagements because the details had not been made public.

“Communication was reportedly established with the captors as part of the crisis management process. We do not know the exact details of those engagements, and it would be irresponsible to speculate beyond that,” he said.

Zagazola argued that negotiations, when used, would not necessarily invalidate the government’s description of the operation as a rescue.

“However, if security forces successfully isolated the kidnappers, denied them freedom of movement, forced them into a position where they could no longer sustain captivity and ultimately secured the safe recovery of the victims, that still falls within the broad spectrum of a successful rescue operation, even if negotiations formed part of the process,” he added.

Official Account Leaves Questions – Expert

Asked whether the government’s explanation left unanswered questions, Zagazola responded in the affirmative.

He said Nigerians deserved to understand how the operation was coordinated, how intelligence on the victims’ location was generated and what lessons security agencies learned from the incident.

“Certainly. Every major security operation raises legitimate questions.

“Nigerians deserve to know how the operation was coordinated, how intelligence was generated, how the victims were located and what operational lessons have been learned,” he said.

He, however, acknowledged that security agencies could not reveal every detail of their operations without compromising intelligence sources and future missions.

“However, there are also aspects that security agencies cannot disclose publicly because doing so would expose intelligence sources, operational tactics and future capabilities,” he explained.

For Zagazola, the central consideration should be whether the operation achieved its most important objective.

“The important issue is whether the operation achieved its primary objective, which was bringing the victims home alive,” he said.

No Evidence Kidnapping Was Staged

On claims that the kidnapping might have been staged, Zagazola said no credible evidence had emerged to support the allegation.

“At this stage, there is absolutely no credible evidence to support the claim that the kidnapping was staged,” he said.

He warned that social media speculation should not be treated as fact, especially in a case involving victims, grieving families and security personnel.

“Social media has become a breeding ground for conspiracy theories, especially during major security incidents. Such claims require evidence, not assumptions,” the security expert added.

According to him, the known facts were that the victims disappeared, security agencies mobilised personnel and resources, armed criminals were engaged and the captives were eventually recovered.

“What is publicly known is that the victims disappeared, security agencies launched a nationwide operation involving multiple agencies, troops engaged armed criminals during the operation, and the victims were eventually recovered.

“Unless investigators produce credible evidence suggesting otherwise, claims that the incident was staged remain speculation and should be treated as such,” he maintained.

Operation Involved Unusual Coordination

Zagazola identified the level of inter-agency cooperation as one of the distinguishing features of the Oriire operation.

“Unlike many previous mass kidnappings, this operation involved an unusually high level of inter-agency coordination from the onset,” he said.

He explained that elite operatives from different security institutions were deployed while intelligence gathering and surveillance continued throughout the victims’ captivity.

“Elite personnel from different security services were deployed. Intelligence gathering was extensive, surveillance was sustained and the forests were systematically dominated to deny the kidnappers freedom of movement,” he stated.

According to him, the involvement of the ONSA, DSS, Army and police under a coordinated structure reflected the level of importance attached to the incident.

“The operation was conducted under the direct supervision of the Office of the National Security Adviser alongside the DSS, the Nigerian Army and the police.

“That level of coordination reflects the seriousness with which the government treated the incident,” he said.

Why Rescue Took 56 Days

Addressing concerns over the duration of the operation, Zagazola said hostage rescues were different from the rapid assaults often depicted in films.

“People often imagine hostage rescue as something that happens within hours because that is what they see in movies. Reality is very different,” he said.

He explained that commanders involved in intelligence-led rescue missions had to repeatedly verify information, monitor the abductors and identify opportunities to act without endangering the captives.

“Intelligence-led rescue missions require patience. Commanders must verify intelligence repeatedly, monitor the captors continuously, understand their movement patterns, identify possible escape routes and wait for opportunities that minimise danger to the hostages,” Zagazola said.

He warned that launching an attack before security personnel had obtained adequate intelligence could have resulted in casualties among the children and teachers.

“Launching an assault prematurely could easily have resulted in mass casualties.

“The timeline is therefore consistent with how complex hostage rescue operations are conducted worldwide,” he added.

Ransom Payment Could Strengthen Criminals

Commenting on the government’s claim that no ransom was paid, Zagazola said such an outcome would be significant in the fight against kidnapping.

“If indeed no ransom or concession was made, that is highly significant,” he said.

He warned that ransom payments provided criminal organisations with resources to acquire weapons, recruit members and carry out further attacks.

“Paying ransom strengthens criminal organisations by providing them with funding to purchase more weapons, recruit more fighters and plan future attacks.

“It also encourages copycat kidnappings because criminals begin to see abduction as a profitable enterprise,” he explained.

Zagazola, however, admitted that only government officials and individuals directly involved in the contacts with the abductors could know whether any concessions were made.

“That said, only the authorities and those directly involved know every detail of what transpired during communications with the captors.

“Without credible evidence to the contrary, the official position remains that no ransom was paid,” he said.

Kidnap Networks Spreading Southwards

Assessing the wider implications of the attack, Zagazola said the incident demonstrated that kidnapping networks had become more organised, mobile and capable of operating beyond their traditional strongholds.

“This incident demonstrates that kidnapping networks are becoming increasingly organised and mobile,” he said.

He observed that criminal groups previously associated with the North-West and parts of the North-Central were exploiting forest corridors in other regions, including the South-West.

“Groups that were once concentrated in the North-West and parts of the North-Central are now exploiting forests across several parts of the country, including the South-West,” he stated.

According to the security analyst, the groups had improved their movement, communication and ability to operate in difficult terrain.

“Their methods have evolved. They move quickly, use sophisticated communication, exploit difficult terrain and adapt rapidly to security pressure.

“The response must therefore also evolve,” he warned.

Zagazola said the Oriire operation demonstrated the importance of unified command, intelligence sharing and sustained cooperation among security agencies.

“The Oyo operation demonstrates that when intelligence agencies, the military, the DSS, the police and other security institutions operate under a unified command with sustained intelligence support, even highly complex hostage situations can be resolved,” he said.

He maintained that, regardless of the debate over whether the victims were rescued or released, their safe return remained the most important outcome.

“Ultimately, the greatest success of this operation was not simply that armed criminals were confronted, but that dozens of innocent schoolchildren and teachers were brought home alive — a result that remained the overriding objective from the beginning,” Zagazola concluded.