Presidency Confirms Arrest Of Foreign Nationals Linked To Insecurity

The presidency has confirmed that Nigerian troops have arrested foreign nationals linked to insecurity in parts of the country, but the military had deliberately withheld their identities to protect ongoing diplomatic engagements.

Naija News reports that Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Public Communications, Daniel Bwala, made this known while featuring on ‘The Link Up Podcast’, a panel discussion hosted by EchoRoom.

Bwala said interference by foreign governments in Nigeria’s internal affairs was tied to national security and economic interests, including the country’s oil resources and past policy decisions by the Federal Government.

While referencing demonstrations that broke out in parts of northern Nigeria, including Kano, Bwala said, “If you remember, there was a decision the Federal Government of Nigeria made at that time, and immediately we started seeing people in Nigeria lifting Russian flags.

“Our soldiers have arrested foreign nationals in the middle of the country. For security reasons, the military refused to disclose their nationality, but the government of Nigeria related with those nationalities and countries.

“If you catch somebody like that, you keep them until that country has something also in it, so you do prisoner exchange.”

Speaking on the operations of Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province, Bwala said the groups had spread from the North-East to the North-West and were pushing towards the North-Central, noting that the government are working to contain the situation before it reaches southern Nigeria.

He also commended the Tinubu administration’s performance, citing improvements in the country’s foreign reserves and revenue, adding that Nigerians should decide for themselves whether the President deserves a second term.