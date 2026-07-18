Peter Obi Visits ADC Presidential Running Mate, Amaechi

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has paid a condolence visit to the presidential running mate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rotimi Amaechi, following the death of his mother, Mary Oduah Amaechi.

Obi visited the former Minister of Transportation and his wife, Dame Judith Amaechi, in a gesture of sympathy over the family’s bereavement.

The visit comes days after the death of Amaechi’s mother, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 89.

Although details of the meeting were not disclosed, Obi’s visit was widely seen as an expression of solidarity with the Amaechi family during their period of mourning.

The condolence visit also underscored a rare show of unity across political lines despite the parties’ differing political affiliations.

In a statement issued by Amaechi’s media office after her death, the late Mary Oduah Amaechi was described as a devoted mother, respected community leader and committed Christian.

The statement said she was “a cherished matriarch who held her family together in love, peace and unity.”

According to the statement, the deceased was also “a community women leader and Christian leader, whose belief and faith in God was firm and resolute.”

The media office added that she was widely admired within and outside her community for her compassion, kindness and unwavering support for others.

“She was loved and highly respected in her community and would be remembered for her warmth, kindness and unwavering support for those around her and beyond,” the statement added.