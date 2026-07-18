Pantami: Gombe PDP Aspirant Withdraws Suit Challenging Governorship Primary

One of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirants in Gombe State, Monica Yahaya Kaltho, has withdrawn from the court case challenging the party’s governorship primary ahead of the 2027 general election.

The suit was filed by some aggrieved aspirants who questioned the outcome of the primary election, during which only one candidate was presented for affirmation.

Kaltho’s withdrawal was announced in a statement issued on Saturday by Hussaini Ali Muhammed, the media aide to former Gombe State Governor, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo.

Following her withdrawal from the legal action, Kaltho declared her support for the PDP’s governorship candidate, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami.

She also pledged to work for his victory in the 2027 governorship election.

Explaining her decision, Kaltho said she withdrew from the suit after consulting with stakeholders and following an appeal by the leader of the PDP in Gombe State, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo.

She said, “I acted after consultations and in respect of the appeal made by the leader of the PDP in Gombe State, H.E. Senator Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo,” who advised her to withdraw from the legal action “in the interest of party unity and progress.”

Kaltho described the former governor as a father figure and a respected leader whose advice she deeply values.

According to her, she accepted the appeal because preserving the unity of the PDP and ensuring the development of Gombe State were more important than pursuing personal ambition.

The PDP chieftain urged party members to remain united and concentrate on securing victory for the party in the 2027 governorship election.

She stressed the need for members to work together to ensure that the PDP returns to power and provides good leadership for the people of Gombe State.