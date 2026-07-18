Ogun: APC, PDP Supporters Disrupt Daniel’s Mother-In-Law’s Burial Service

Supporters of the governorship candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Oladipupo Adebutu and Solomon Adeola, exchanged political chants on Friday during the burial service of Sabainah Opawole, mother-in-law of former Governor Gbenga Daniel.

Naija News gathered that the incident occurred at the Ibara Baptist Church, Abeokuta, shortly after Adebutu was invited to pay tribute to the deceased.

His supporters broke into chants of “Say Lado for 2027” and “Ogun for Ogun,” in an apparent show of support for his governorship ambition.

Adeola’s supporters responded with solidarity songs backing the senator, popularly known as Yayi, for the 2027 governorship election.

The political exchanges prompted Daniel to caution both groups against turning the solemn service into a campaign gathering.

Addressing the congregation, the former governor appealed to the supporters to respect the occasion and allow proceedings to continue without disruption.

“We are here to pay our last respects to my mother-in-law. This is not the appropriate place for political campaigns or slogans,” he said.

Daniel urged the supporters to preserve the sanctity of the church and avoid conduct capable of distracting mourners and other guests.

‘No Violence In Ogun Politics’

While delivering the vote of thanks, Daniel sought to reassure the congregation that the growing contest for the 2027 governorship ticket would not result in violence.

He said the pastors appeared unsettled by the chants but maintained that political rivalry in Ogun State had traditionally been managed with maturity.

“While the service was ongoing, the pastors were a bit apprehensive because of our people who were shouting and singing, but I told them that there was nothing to be worried about,” he said.

Daniel predicted that one of the politicians present at the service could emerge as the next governor of the state.

He further stated, “Something tells me that by the time we come back here, sometime next year, about this time, somebody in this room would have become the governor of Ogun State.

“I don’t know who the person is. Maybe Governor Abiodun knows. Maybe Mrs Adeola knows. Maybe Mrs Amosun knows. Maybe Mrs Adebutu knows. I don’t know, but God knows who is going to be the next governor.”

The former governor assured the clergy that supporters of the various aspirants would not resort to violence.

He said, “But I can assure you that in Ogun State, this is how we play the game. There’s no violence.

“As a matter of fact, the pastors should be praying that they should be coming to church, so that you can pray for them and they can be like you. So, men of God, please don’t get unnecessarily worried.”

Abiodun Asked To Unite Aspirants

Daniel later invited Governor Dapo Abiodun to lead Adebutu and Adeola to the dancing floor as a demonstration that there was no personal hostility between them.

He said that despite belonging to different political parties and camps, the politicians remained members of one political family in Ogun State.

The gesture was intended to calm the tension generated by the rival chants and reassure guests that the competition for the governorship seat would remain peaceful.

The burial service attracted several prominent political figures and dignitaries.

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo was represented by his wife, Bola Obasanjo, while former Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, was represented by his wife, Olufunso Amosun.

The Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, was also among those who attended the service.

In his tribute, Obasanjo described the deceased as a woman of exceptional faith, grace and service whose life would continue to inspire future generations.

He said, “Mama was truly a woman in a million. Her life was a stellar example of devotion, grace and selfless community service.

“As a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she built a lasting legacy of love and unity within the family. Her kind nature made her deeply loved by everyone who crossed her path.”

The former president urged the family to take comfort in the exemplary life lived by the deceased and to preserve her values of love, unity and selflessness.

Abiodun described Opawole as an accomplished entrepreneur, a disciplined leader and a devout Christian whose qualities were evident in the lives of her children.

Amosun also paid tribute to her as a committed Christian whose influence extended beyond her immediate family.

Adebutu urged the family to uphold the values passed down by the late matriarch, while Adeola said her exemplary character was evident in the achievements and conduct of her children.

Delivering a sermon titled, “The Alpha and the Omega,” the Vice-President, Ministerial, of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev. John Eyinnaya, urged Christians to acknowledge God’s authority at every stage of life.

He encouraged the congregation to live with the understanding that God remains sovereign in both life and death.