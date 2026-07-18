Peter Obi Visits Fayose Over Wife’s Death

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has paid a condolence visit to businessman and social commentator, Isaac Fayose, following the death of his wife.

During the visit, Obi expressed sympathy with Fayose and members of his family, while offering prayers for the repose of the deceased.

Naija News reports that the former Anambra State governor was received by Fayose, who recently drew public attention after meeting Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu.

Obi’s visit came shortly after he sympathised with former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, over the death of his mother.

The visits were seen by some observers as part of Obi’s efforts to identify with political associates and other public figures during moments of bereavement, irrespective of political differences.

This comes after Fayose’s recent meeting with Seyi Tinubu generated widespread reactions on social media, particularly among opposition supporters.

Some critics accused the businessman of moving closer to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), while others speculated that he could be considering defecting to the party.

Fayose, however, defended the meeting, maintaining that his interaction with the President’s son did not amount to abandoning his political views or supporting the APC.