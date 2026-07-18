NPFL Updates: Doma To Play Wikki, Tornadoes Set For Friendlies, Kwara, Bendel Sign Players

Newly promoted Doma United will continue preparations for the 2026/27 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season with a pre-season friendly against Nigeria National League (NNL) side Wikki Tourists on Saturday.

The match will take place at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium and offers both teams another opportunity to sharpen up before the new campaign.

The fixture will help the coaching crew of Doma United assess the squad’s readiness and fine-tune tactical plans after sealing promotion back to the NPFL following a two-year stay in the second tier.

The Savannah Tigers head into the new season under newly appointed head coach Ayodeji Ayeni, while Wikki Tourists will be led by Bala Abubakar after their relegation from the NPFL at the end of last season.

Meanwhile, Niger Tornadoes have stepped up preparations for the 2026/27 season with two warm-up fixtures scheduled for this weekend in Bida.

The Ikon Allah Boys will face Bida Selected on Saturday before taking on Bida Lions on Sunday. Both matches will be played at the Aliyu Ndayeko Memorial Stadium.

The friendlies will allow the technical crew to assess the current squad, evaluate new arrivals and continue building the team ahead of the new campaign.

The Minna club are rebuilding after a number of players left following the end of last season and are expected to strengthen the squad with fresh signings before the transfer window closes.

Elsewhere, Kwara United have strengthened their coaching set-up with the appointment of Ladie Ojokojo as chief coach ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Ojokojo joins the Harmony Boys from Kwara Football Academy and will begin work immediately.

He will work alongside technical adviser Suleimon Ashifat as Kwara United continue their pre-season programme.

The appointment forms part of the club’s plans to reinforce the backroom staff before the new NPFL campaign gets underway.

Also, Bendel Insurance have completed the signing of forward Suraj Lawal on a one-year contract.

The Benin City club unveiled the striker after finalising the deal ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Lawal arrives from Abia Warriors, where he scored three league goals last season.

The energetic attacker is expected to strengthen Kennedy Boboye’s attacking options as Bendel Insurance prepares for the new campaign.