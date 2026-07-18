Ex-NNPP Chairman Emerges DLA Acting Chairman In Osun

The Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA) has appointed a former Osun State Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Odeyemi Tosin, as its Acting Chairman in Osun State with immediate effect.

Naija News reports that the appointment was conveyed in a letter dated July 17, 2026, and signed by the National Chairman of the party, Barr. Samuel M. Memeh.

According to the letter, the appointment followed the approval of the party’s National Executive Committee and was made in line with the powers vested in the National Chairman and the National Working Committee by the DLA Constitution.

The party said Tosin would oversee its affairs in Osun pending the election of substantive state executives.

A copy of the appointment letter was also sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The party said the acting chairman would be responsible for establishing and maintaining effective party structures across Osun State.

He is also expected to uphold the party’s constitution and ideology, while reporting directly to the National Working Committee on the activities and progress of the Osun chapter.

The letter added that the appointment would remain “at the pleasure of the National Working Committee,” and could be reviewed after the party conducts congresses to elect substantive executives or if the party’s rules and directives are violated.

The party said the appointment formed part of its efforts to reposition the DLA and strengthen its grassroots structures across Osun State ahead of future political activities.

According to the party, the move is aimed at building a stronger presence in the state as preparations begin for future elections and other political engagements.

Reacting to his appointment, Tosin thanked the National Chairman, the National Executive Committee and the National Working Committee for the confidence reposed in him.

He described the appointment as “a call to service” and pledged to rebuild, unite and expand the party’s structures across the 30 local government areas of Osun State.

He also assured members that the Osun chapter of the party would operate with transparency, discipline and integrity.

Tosin further appealed to party members and other stakeholders to support the new leadership in its efforts to reposition the DLA in the state.