Messi Eyes Ronaldo’s World Cup Record In Argentina’s Final Against Spain

Lionel Messi is one win away from matching a remarkable milestone held exclusively by Brazilian great Ronaldo Nazário when Argentina face Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, July 19.

The Argentina captain will lead the defending champions into the title decider hoping to retain the trophy they lifted in Qatar in 2022. A victory would hand Messi his second FIFA World Cup title and place him alongside Ronaldo as the only players in football history to win at least two FIFA World Cups and two Ballon d’Or awards.

Ronaldo remains the sole player to have reached that landmark. The former Brazil striker won the World Cup in 1994 and 2002 and claimed the Ballon d’Or in 1997 and 2002.

Messi already holds the record for the most Ballon d’Or awards, having won the prestigious honour eight times. However, he has only one World Cup title, secured after Argentina’s triumph in Qatar in 2022.

Sunday’s final therefore offers the 39-year-old the chance to add another historic chapter to an already glittering career.

The feat has proved elusive for generations of football’s biggest names.

Germany’s Franz Beckenbauer and Lothar Matthäus both lifted the World Cup as players but neither won the competition twice. Beckenbauer captured the trophy in 1974 before later guiding West Germany to glory as coach in 1990.

Brazilian icons Pelé and Garrincha also won multiple World Cups but never had the opportunity to compete for the Ballon d’Or during their playing days. Until 1995, the award was reserved exclusively for European footballers.

The rule change opened the door for players from every nation to contest football’s most prestigious individual prize, allowing stars such as Ronaldo and later Messi to build their extraordinary Ballon d’Or collections.