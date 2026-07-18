Gunmen Killed My Wife, Children – Survivor

A survivor of last Saturday’s attack on Kum village in the Rim District of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State has narrated how nine members of his family were killed during the invasion.

Naija News reports that James Yohanna, one of three people said to have survived the incident, described the attack as terrifying, saying his wife, son, daughters and granddaughter were among the victims.

Speaking with journalists on Friday, Yohanna alleged that the assailants spoke Fulfulde and deliberately targeted his household because of his relationship with the Regional Chairman of the Church of Christ in Nations in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo.

Yohanna said the assault began at about 11.30 pm when he heard dogs barking and the sound of people moving around the compound.

“At about 11:30 p.m., I was in my room. Then I heard dogs barking uncontrollably, and the next thing I heard was boots tramping,” he recalled.

He said the attackers first attempted to force their way into his brother’s room.

According to him, his brother was injured while trying to escape, but managed to hide from the assailants.

“It turned out they were trying to break into the house, but he ran outside. They shot him in the arm and leg. However, he managed to hide before the person chasing him could get close,” Yohanna said.

The survivor said the attackers later moved to another part of the residence and demanded to know the whereabouts of the head of the family.

He said he heard his son pleading with the assailants not to harm those inside the room.

“But a male voice with a Fulani accent said in Hausa, ‘Today you will learn a hard lesson,’ after demanding the ‘father of the house,’” he said.

Yohanna alleged that the attackers subsequently opened fire on members of the household.

The father said he escaped through a window with his six-year-old daughter after realising that the attackers were advancing towards his room.

“At that point, I threw my six-year-old daughter through the window and followed, running aimlessly into the bush as one attacker fired several shots at me,” he said.

Yohanna said he remained hidden while the attack continued, adding that he later heard gunfire from the section of the house where some of his daughters were sleeping.

He said he attempted to return to the compound but was forced to remain at a distance until the attackers left.

According to Yohanna, soldiers later arrived in the community, allowing him to return to the house.

He said he then discovered that nine members of his family had been killed.

“By the time soldiers arrived and I was able to make it back to the house, my wife, my son, his wife, my two-month-old granddaughter and my daughters were dead,” he said.

Yohanna described his survival as narrow and said the loss had left the family and the wider community devastated.