Tragedy As Gunmen Kidnap Three Siblings Conveying Mother’s Corpse To Benue

Three siblings travelling from Abuja to Benue State with the remains of their late mother have reportedly been abducted by suspected gunmen in Ohimini Local Government Area of the state.

The victims were said to have been travelling to Iklenyi community in Okpokwu Local Government Area for the burial of their mother when they ran into the attackers in the early hours of Saturday.

The abduction reportedly occurred along the Ogobia-Otukpo Road, between Omutele and Ankpechi villages in Oglewu District, an area that residents said had witnessed attacks by armed invaders only a few days earlier.

According to residents, the siblings were conveying their mother’s corpse from Abuja to their hometown when the incident occurred.

Residents who spoke with Daily Trust said they heard gunshots between 3:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m., forcing many people in the area to flee for safety.

Witnesses said the family’s vehicle developed a mechanical fault during the journey, leaving the occupants stranded on the road until about 2:00 a.m.

They explained that the siblings reportedly encountered the armed men while attempting to continue their journey after the vehicle had been repaired.

The circumstances surrounding the whereabouts of the vehicle and the remains of the deceased could not be immediately confirmed.

The Chairman of Ohimini Local Government Area, Gabriel Adole, confirmed the incident when contacted by our correspondent.

He said he was on his way to the scene to obtain firsthand information about what had happened.

“Yes, I’m going to the scene now to ascertain what really happened,” Adole said.

The Benue State Police Command, however, has not issued any official statement on the development as of the time of filing this report, Naija News reports.