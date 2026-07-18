Gombe Governor Swears In 23 Commissioners, Warns Against Corruption

The Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on Saturday inaugurated 23 commissioners, alongside newly appointed Special Advisers and Permanent Secretaries.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony held at the International Conference Centre in Gombe, the governor urged the appointees to discharge their responsibilities with integrity, diligence and accountability, stressing that they had little time to settle into office.

He charged them to hit the ground running as his administration enters its final year in office.

Yahaya said the newly inaugurated commissioners were carefully selected based on competence while ensuring fair representation across the state’s Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas.

He noted that with less than one year left in the life of his administration, the appointees must begin implementing government policies without delay.

According to him, the new officials have a responsibility to serve the people faithfully and contribute to the successful completion of the administration’s development agenda.

The governor also spoke on the political atmosphere ahead of future elections, saying his administration would remain focused on governance while allowing its achievements to speak for themselves, Naija News reports.

He said rather than engage in political exchanges with opposition parties, the government would showcase its record of performance.

According to Yahaya, the administration would continue to highlight its programmes and completed projects across the state as the basis for seeking public support.

The governor praised the Gombe State House of Assembly for its swift screening and confirmation of the commissioner nominees.

He described the cordial relationship between the executive and the legislature as one of the major factors behind the successes recorded by his administration over the past seven years.

Yahaya also commended the state’s Permanent Secretaries for ensuring continuity in governance after the dissolution of the State Executive Council in April 2026.

He noted that despite the transition, government activities and public service delivery continued without interruption.

The governor tasked the newly appointed Special Advisers with providing strategic policy direction and innovative ideas to strengthen government programmes.

He also urged the Permanent Secretaries to uphold professionalism, administrative efficiency and fiscal discipline in the discharge of their duties.

According to him, effective collaboration among political appointees and career civil servants is essential to achieving the administration’s objectives.

Yahaya warned the newly inaugurated officials against corruption, abuse of office and acts of indiscipline.

He reminded them that public office is a trust bestowed by the people and must be exercised solely in the public interest.

The governor also appealed to traditional rulers, community leaders, civil society organisations and other stakeholders to support the new appointees in advancing the state’s development agenda.

Reflecting on the administration’s performance, Yahaya said his government had executed projects in infrastructure, public service delivery and socio-economic development across the state’s 240 wards over the past seven years.

He expressed confidence that the administration’s record would remain its strongest campaign message ahead of future elections.

The governor assigned portfolios to the 23 commissioners as follows: