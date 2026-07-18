‘Our Incoming President’ – Fayose Hails Peter Obi

Businessman and social commentator, Isaac Fayose, has described the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, as Nigeria’s “incoming president” following the latter’s visit to his residence on Saturday.

Naija News reports that the meeting came days after Fayose publicly accused the former Anambra State governor of ingratitude and threatened to withdraw his support.

Fayose shared a video of the visit on his Instagram page, where he reaffirmed his loyalty to Obi and the political movement associated with him.

Welcoming Obi into his home, Fayose said the visit was significant and offered prayers for the former governor’s presidential ambition.

“It’s not every day the President comes to your house. Our incoming president. So shall it be, in Jesus’ name,” he said.

Fayose also addressed those who had criticised him following his recent comments against Obi, insisting that he remained committed to the former governor’s political cause.

“For you others abusing me, you can see now, I am 100 per cent Obidient. So you better be Obidient. We are together, and we are winning,” he added.

Responding, Obi said many of those attacking Fayose online might not be genuine supporters of his movement.

According to him, some political actors recruit people to attack perceived opponents and portray the criticism as coming from his supporters.

“Half of the people that abuse you, they don’t follow us. What they do, when they hire people, they carry them, call them all sorts of names,” Obi said.

Obi also said he welcomed criticism and did not believe leaders should become angry when their actions were questioned.

“My people will tell you one thing: the one thing I take is criticism. You can never be annoyed with anybody for saying I did something wrong,” he said.

He urged Fayose and other supporters to continue speaking out whenever they believed he had acted wrongly.

“Anytime you have any reason to criticise, and when we are not doing what is right, please, I want to hear that I am wrong. It is important that we do that,” Obi added.

The NDC presidential candidate said effective leadership required humility, listening and a willingness to admit mistakes.

He argued that anyone unwilling to learn from others was not fit to occupy a leadership position.

“If he doesn’t, he shouldn’t lead. He should just go, because he thinks he knows everything. And if you know everything, you are an idiot. You shouldn’t be a leader. A listener, a learner, always,” Obi said.