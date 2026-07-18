Crisis Looms As Gov Aiyedatiwa’s Loyalists Drag APC, INEC To Court

Loyalists of Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, have instituted legal action against the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (INEC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the outcome of the party’s National Assembly primaries ahead of the 2027 general election.

The aggrieved aspirants, who are challenging the outcome of the primaries and the list of candidates submitted by the APC to INEC, have engaged the law firm of Remi Olatubora, SAN, to represent them.

The latest development comes barely 48 hours after a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the APC and INEC to maintain the status quo in a separate dispute arising from the party’s National Assembly primaries in Benue State.

Multiple party sources alleged that Governor Aiyedatiwa advised the affected aspirants to seek judicial redress after they failed to secure the party’s tickets despite being regarded as his preferred candidates.

Those involved are Gbenga Elegbeleye (Ondo North Senatorial District), Dr Taiwo Fasoranti (Ondo Central Senatorial District), Leke Akingboye (Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency), Rasaq Obe (Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency), Kayode Ijalana (Owo/Ose Federal Constituency), Oyerinmade Matthew (Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo/Odigbo Federal Constituency) and Olumuyiwa Daramola (Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency).

The plaintiffs are challenging what they described as attempts by the APC to alter the list of candidates that emerged from the primaries conducted in the state and monitored by INEC.

They are seeking interim orders restraining the party from substituting candidates it said were validly nominated through its June 29, 2026 correspondence or any subsequent communication to INEC pending the determination of the substantive suit.

The development exposes growing discontent within the ruling party following the conclusion of its National Assembly primaries, with reports indicating that several governors’ preferred aspirants failed to obtain the party’s tickets.

Party insiders warned that the legal challenge could affect the APC’s preparations for the 2027 general election if the court grants the reliefs sought by the plaintiffs.

According to the sources, a successful suit could compel the party to conduct fresh primaries or alter its list of candidates in some constituencies.

A senior APC member, who spoke to The Guardian on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to comment publicly, criticised the decision to challenge the outcome of the primaries in court.

“It is disheartening that Governor Aiyedatiwa, who once benefited from the support of the party leadership, particularly President Bola Tinubu, would now encourage his loyalists, who lost the party tickets, to seek judicial intervention.

“No election is perfect. Even elections in America are not perfect. Was the primary that produced him as the APC governorship candidate in 2024 perfect? We are aware that it took the intervention of President Tinubu before Senator Jimoh Ibrahim withdrew his court case challenging the outcome of that primary.

“But in Aiyedatiwa’s case, he wants to rock the boat simply because he did not have his way. Is he truly acting in the interest of the party? He must understand that in politics, one cannot always have one’s way. Since the APC was formed, not every decision taken by the party has favoured President Tinubu.

“It is unfortunate that a governor who has benefited immensely from the national leadership of the party, from the period of his impeachment crisis to his emergence as the governorship candidate, is now encouraging actions that could undermine the party because his preferred aspirants failed to secure the tickets,” the source said.